If ever there were a textbook example of a grassroots response to a community problem, it’s the herculean effort that’s put a proposed public hospital district up for a vote in the Lower Valley.
Within weeks of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s closure of its Family Maternity Center in January, a group of local care providers and community members got together to see what could be done for families who’d just lost access to nearby maternity care.
Then the group got to work on a possible solution.
Starting in the dead of winter, the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, as they began calling themselves, scrambled to gather enough signatures to put the idea of a hospital district on the Aug. 1 ballot. It was a tall order — time was tight — but the group did its homework, researching how a hospital district could work and what it would take to form one.
Now the community at large can decide for itself whether the plan seems viable.
If the measure gets 50% plus one vote in favor, Yakima County would have its first public hospital district, the 57th in the state. The new district would cover all of the communities in the Lower Valley except Sunnyside, Grandview, West Granger and Mabton. It would also include all Yakama Reservation lands within the county.
We encourage voters to approve the plan, which has emerged as the most realistic idea anyone has offered to shore up serious health care needs in the Lower Valley.
It’s also a wide-open invitation to local control of a key quality-of-life component in an area where many residents face difficult financial circumstances as well as burdensome health issues.
One of the chief benefits of a public hospital district is that — by state law — the public is in the driver’s seat all the way.
The Aug. 1 vote will determine whether the district forms, and if it does, the same election would select five local commissioners to oversee the district.
It’s important to note that a yes vote on the hospital district measure does not raise taxes automatically. While the district would have the authority to seek property taxes, any levy would have to be approved by a future vote.
If voters approve the district, the five new commissioners’ first step — also by law — would be to survey the patrons to determine their priorities.
Again, local control at every turn.
So would it work? Could a public hospital district help the Lower Valley regain local access to maternity care?
Probably not overnight — and not unless the public decides it’s a clear priority that’s worth paying for. Financing medical services can be a nightmarish business. Just ask any of Washington’s hospitals, which are collectively losing billions of dollars every year.
But this beats doing nothing, which would guarantee that expectant women will continue to face time-consuming and costly trips to faraway maternity centers.
Our hats are off to the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup for its community-minded push to get the hospital district before voters. They’ve done this the right way.
Now, as it should be, it’s up to the public.