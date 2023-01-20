Yakima’s main medical center has a new name now — MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
We expect one of the first expenditures will be new logos on the envelopes they send out with your bills. They’re also working on new signs and some website updates, of course.
We hope the next outlays, however, will go directly toward all the plans the new owners, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System Inc., say they have for the nearly 73-year-old Yakima hospital.
If they can make those promises come true, they’ll have granted a life-saving wish for the Yakima Valley: at least one financially stable, full-service regional medical center.
It would be welcome news for the 226-bed nonprofit hospital, its 26 clinics and 2,700 employees.
It would also be welcome news for the rest of the Yakima Valley, which already lost one hospital, Astria Regional Medical Center, when Astria Health shut down the 150-bed facility three years ago. Recent closures and cuts to other health care services around the area — including last month’s shutdown of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center — have left patients with fewer options and the worrisome prospect of having to seek treatment out of the area.
So all eyes are locked on MultiCare at the moment.
With the acquisition of Memorial, the century-old organization now owns 12 hospitals across the state. Carrying a payroll of more than 20,000 employees, it’s Washington’s largest locally governed health system.
That has to be somewhat reassuring to a hospital like Memorial, which has been losing money lately — including more than $28 million at the halfway mark of 2022.
A major reason for Memorial’s breathtaking losses has been the hospital’s difficulties in hiring and retaining nurses and doctors. The nurse shortage has forced Memorial to rely on traveling fill-in nurses, who command substantially higher pay than staff nurses. It’s a nationwide issue.
In announcing the official change in management Tuesday, MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson promised to beef up local staffing.
“We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area,” he said.
It’s unclear how MultiCare will succeed at something that seems to have eluded Memorial up to now, but perhaps higher pay or other incentives are in the works.
MultiCare is already planning to shell out for a new electronic records system, and Robertson said his organization will also focus on restoring health services that are no longer available locally.
As we’ve said before, it all sounds encouraging from here.
But talk is cheap, and the Yakima Valley has already seen its share of health care companies come to town with big promises of better services.
While we’re rooting with all our hearts for MultiCare to help Memorial succeed, they’ll need to reliably provide high-quality, affordable and local health care services in the coming years to make good on their word.
We’re rooting for them.