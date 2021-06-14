Talk about an idea going up in smoke.
The state’s “joints for jabs” COVID vaccination promotion, which the Liquor and Cannabis Board rolled out Monday, seems to have hit hard times already.
On paper, it wasn’t a bad idea: Allow cannabis retailers to offer on-site vaccinations and reward each over-21 taker with one free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette, compliments of the state.
But for a number of reasons — including the fact that marijuana, legalized in Washington nearly a decade ago, is still considered an illegal substance under federal law — complications quickly set in.
While many of the state’s legal pot shops were initially enthusiastic about the incentive program, few, as it turns out, have the space to accommodate on-site vaccination clinics. At the same time, health care providers haven’t been eager to put their federal funding at risk by setting up shop in places where an illegal substance (by federal standards, anyway) is distributed.
On top of all that, the program expires July 12, leaving too little time for much of anybody to come back for second shots.
So “joints for jabs” hasn’t exactly caught fire.
The idea took root with cannabis sellers themselves, and we have to commend their creativity.
Originally, they hoped they could offer free joints to people who could prove they’d been vaccinated — kind of like the way wineries and breweries are already doing it. The flaw there, though, is that unlike breweries or wineries, cannabis customers don’t consume their purchases onsite. So theoretically, a vaccinated pot enthusiast could visit numerous retailers and cash in on lots of free weed.
Not that doling out a few extra doobies would break anybody’s business. This is an industry that contributed $474 million in revenues to the state in the past fiscal year. By most measures, they aren’t short on green.
At any rate, here we are.
Meeting with cannabis retailers a few days ago, Liquor and Cannabis Board Chairman David Postman wasn’t ready to give up just yet.
“I guess I just beg for a little understanding,” he said, according to an Associated Press report. “If it’s not the right thing, then it’ll be too bad, because I think we all need to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
We have to agree.
Creative ideas often seem unorthodox. They frequently fail or need some retooling, and this one might land in one of those categories.
Still, we commend the LCB and cannabis retailers for making a good-faith effort to step up for something that would improve the state’s overall health.
It was worth a shot.