The latest Point-In-Time survey of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County reveals some heartbreaking statistics, but it also offers some encouragement.
First, the not-so-good news: According to the annual survey — conducted Feb. 24 by Yakima County’s Department of Human Services — the number of local people who have no permanent residence has risen slightly. The count is up from 647 in 2021 to 670 this year.
Now here’s the encouraging news: Despite that 3.6% increase, lots more people are staying in local shelters or sanctioned encampments — 353 this year, compared to 253 last year.
Local service providers theorize that the reports of the past few years reflect the chaos of the COVID pandemic. Numerous people already struggling with homelessness might have avoided seeking formal shelter because they feared getting infected with the potentially deadly virus.
That makes sense. But we’d say the people who’ve been working hard for years to alleviate local homelessness are being a little modest, too.
The Union Gospel Mission, for instance, has “super-ramped up” its outreach efforts, according to Executive Director Mike Johnson. Mission workers now comb the streets seven nights a week to find people who might need someplace safe to sleep.
“At this point we’re getting one or two people each night who will get a ride back to the shelter,” Johnson told the YH-R last week.
But the latest survey also brings to light other indications that local efforts to help are working.
One of the most telling is that for yet another year, the great majority of people surveyed were experiencing homelessness for the first time. That’s understandable, especially given the tightness of Yakima’s housing market and last year’s loss of the relatively inexpensive Savoy Apartments.
Perhaps the most hopeful aspect of that number is that it suggests people in Yakima County don’t stay homeless for long. If the year-to-year trend is that the majority — 68% this year — have never been homeless before, it means people are finding solutions.
“… which means our programs and systems are working to get people back into housing,” Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis said.
It sure sounds that way to us.
It sounds that way to Homeless Network of Yakima County Director Lee Murdock, too. She told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito that some local service providers anticipated this year’s survey would find more people sleeping in the streets.
“The fact that we didn’t go up is astounding,” Murdock said, “and I think that’s a testimony of the work the outreach workers are doing.”
We think so, too.
Wring your hands all you like about all the homeless people you see everywhere these days, but this survey is an actual real-world head count, and these are impressive statistics.
They tell us we have some exceptional people and programs addressing one our community’s most pressing problems. They also tell us that those efforts are genuinely helping.