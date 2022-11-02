For District Court judge, Position 1: We endorse Gary Hintze
In Yakima County’s only contested judicial race, Selah’s Wes Gano is challenging Judge Gary Hintze, who was appointed to Position 1 in March when Judge Kevin Roy retired.
By all accounts, Hintze — who worked for 22 years as a prosecutor in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office — has taken to the job naturally, winning praise and endorsements from across the legal community. Before his appointment to the bench, he spent more than a decade as a pro tem judge for Yakima, Union Gap, Wapato and Granger municipal courts.
Gano, meantime, ran the Selah Municipal Court from 2011-14 and served as a District Court pro tem judge for five years. After three years as an assistant attorney general, he has maintained a private law practice in Selah for nearly 30 years.
Clearly, both candidates know the law and neither is a newcomer to the Valley. We’re confident we’d get a thoughtful and fair trial in a courtroom run by either one.
Gano’s managerial accomplishments with the Selah court are especially commendable, and his knowledge of the area is invaluable.
What sets Hintze apart, however, is something we’ve heard more than one of his colleagues mention: He treats people in his courtroom with respect.
That says a lot to us about a judge’s character.
We’re also impressed with what he had to say about transitioning from prosecutor to judge: Prosecutors, he told us in an Editorial Board interview, seek justice, not just convictions. “I’ve actually proved people not guilty,” he said.
We like his focus, his attention to detail, his clear understanding of the administrative realities that surround his courtroom and his obvious enjoyment of his work.
He’s been doing an exemplary job for the past eight months. We see no reason to replace him now.