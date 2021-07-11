If you haven’t received it already, you’ll soon be getting your official Yakima County Voters’ Guide, outlining what’s at stake and who’s running in the Aug. 3 primary election.
We recommend you read it carefully.
And as the county auditor’s office begins mailing out ballots late this week, we urge you to vote — as thoughtfully and knowledgeably as possible. We hope you savor the opportunity to vote in a state like ours, which is among the best in the country at conducting clean, fair and user-friendly elections.
We don’t mean to sound like some preachy civics teacher, but now more than ever, it’s truly important to participate legally in our democracy. In this country, we decide our destiny with elections, not uprisings.
No matter how some politicians try to distort the truth of the ugly January riot at the U.S. Capitol, we all caught an unsettling glimpse of just how close you can get to the edge of bloody, lawless anarchy.
We’ve also seen a disappointing increase in the number of unqualified candidates who’ve won public office, often empowered by low, passive turnouts.
That’s why it’s critical to vote, and vote wisely.
It’s important to cast intelligent votes because, in the final analysis, we decide who we’ll allow to lead our country, our states and our local communities. Each person who doesn’t want to help choose who’ll represent their neighborhood on the City Council or who’ll have a seat on the school board weakens the community.
As the old saying goes (safe version): You can’t gripe if you don’t vote. But it goes much deeper than that.
Democracy depends on informed, engaged voters. Leaving voting decisions to sometimes-small percentages of the population means your government isn’t necessarily representing you. It’s been chosen solely by the people who bothered to vote.
In our case, we’re fortunate not to live someplace where politicians have prevailed in the recent push to prevent certain voters from casting their ballots. Voting is still pretty simple here — fill out your ballot, stick it in a secure envelope and drop it in the mail or a drop box and you’re done.
OK, enough lecturing — go do your homework. Get registered and get informed.
There’s a test on Aug. 3.