It’s sort of like being a kid and waking up the day after Christmas to the delightful discovery that your parents — or Santa, or whoever’s responsible — forgot to give you one of your gifts.
Yakima got an extra piece of good news this holiday season with the announcement that Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is easing its restrictions on visiting patients. The change is a result of the county’s improving COVID case numbers.
Effective immediately, one masked visitor at a time — age 12 and older — can see patients at the hospital. Visitors, of course, must bring picture ID and be able to prove they’re fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 72 hours.
Hospital officials explained their reasoning in a prepared statement:
“With thoughtful consideration of the needs of patients and families during the holiday season, Memorial has revised its visitor policy at our acute-care hospital. The benefits of family engagement in patient care are clear. Families provide an essential source of emotional support, which has positive effects on physiological and psychological outcomes.”
If you’re still convinced that vaccines make you magnetic or something, hold your ears for a minute:
It’s no coincidence that the hospital’s relaxing of the rules is a direct benefit of having two-thirds of the county vaccinated. The more people get the vaccine — and follow other common-sense practices like wearing masks in public — the less the virus can spread.
It’s really that simple, and it has been all along. It’s just taken this long for the vaccination rate to reach a level that begins to affect our overall health numbers.
Sadly, we’re not out of the woods yet. The hospital and other local health officials caution that with the omicron strain of the virus lighting up the country — in a matter of mere weeks it surpassed delta as the dominant variant of COVID in this country — things could quickly go south again.
That’s why we can’t let up on those protective measures just yet.
Still, the hospital’s announcement is a victory, and we should all be happy to take it.
Meantime, get those shots and boosters, mask up and stop in on anyone you care about who might’ve been stuck in the hospital over Christmas.
Let’s whip this thing once and for all and get back to living our lives like we used to.