Pssst! Wanna get in on a city cover-up?

This one won’t give you any kickbacks or get you indicted, though — there’s no hush money, no slush funds and nobody’s going to subpoena your text messages.

It’s Yakima’s Community Action Day, and it’s this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 612 N. Sixth Ave.

In this case, the cover-up involves … well, plain ol’ paint.

City officials and other community leaders will be on hand to pass out free buckets of paint and other supplies that residents can use to hide graffiti or fix other vandalism damage on their property.

Thanks to a state grant, they’re also setting up information booths, setting out food and making themselves available to talk about how to keep neighborhoods safe and free of vandalism and graffiti. Representatives of law enforcement, city government, schools and businesses will all be there.

Studies show that nipping graffiti in the bud helps reduce further vandalism and other crimes. Neighborhoods that look neglected tend to invite more crime, and the cycle continues from there.

That’s why Yakima and other cities make graffiti abatement such a high priority.

So in this case, a cover-up’s no crime. Just the opposite, in fact.

For more details on Saturday’s event, get hold of Tony Doan: 509-576-6524 or tony.doan@yakimawa.gov.