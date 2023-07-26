Amid the disturbing rise in fentanyl overdoses up and down the Yakima Valley in recent years, the Yakima Health District is taking a practical and commendable step.
Using state money, the district is buying 1,500 boxes of Narcan, an emergency treatment that quickly reverses fentanyl overdoses, for distribution around the county. Each box contains two doses of the lifesaving drug, and health officials plan to distribute them to local businesses and offices that have public restrooms, where overdoses are commonly reported. The district will also make Narcan available through its mobile clinic.
Local health officials credit Narcan — or naloxone, by its generic name — with halting 63 Yakima County overdoses in 2018, a year in which the county coroner processed 13 people who died of fentanyl-related overdoses.
Business remains brisk for fentanyl dealers, however.
Fentanyl, by itself or mixed with other drugs, has been the leading cause of overdose deaths in Yakima County for the past five years. In 2021, the county reported that 98 people died after overdosing on the illicit drug. Last year, we lost 81 more people who, had they had access to naloxone, would all probably still be here today.
Naloxone, approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration in the early 1970s, buys time. By reversing the effects of an overdose, it gives emergency crews a chance to arrive on the scene and get victims the medical care they need.
Without question, making the treatment more readily available and making sure people understand how to administer it will save local lives. A lot of them.
The harsh truth here is that for dozens of local families, naloxone will mean the difference between visiting overdose victims in the hospital instead of picking up their personal effects at the morgue.
So while elected officials like Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., push stricter penalties for people who push opioids like fentanyl, the health district is addressing the immediate need of saving the lives of people who already use.
Both efforts seem overdue. And both deal with just one aspect of the complex and far-reaching problem of drug abuse.
Still, the health district’s step is a particularly welcome one.
As these boxes of Narcan begin arriving in the Yakima Valley, we hope word of the drug’s availability travels fast and reaches all the people who need to hear about it.
Each new dose will spare another family from unimaginable pain.