The Yakima Health District — thrust into the local limelight last year as the COVID-19 pandemic infected the Yakima Valley with some nasty and dangerous politics — has a new health officer.
The district’s board selected longtime Yakima physician Dr. Neil Barg during a Wednesday morning meeting.
The board chose Barg over board member Dr. David Atteberry, a local neurosurgeon, and Dr. Sara Cate, who is a primary care physician at Community Health of Central Washington.
Dr. Larry Jecha, who had 23 years of experience as the Benton-Franklin health officer, has served as acting Yakima health officer since November.
Four board members voted for Barg — Yakima County commissioners LaDon Linde and Ron Anderson, plus Naila Duval and Dr. Sean Cleary. Two voted for Atteberry — Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers.
Atteberry recused himself from the voting.
Barg is a solid choice. He specializes in infectious disease, internal medicine and pulmonary disease and serves as director of hospital epidemiology for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
But like many around the Valley, we feel more relieved than reassured by the decision.
As the past year and a half have shown us, a once-obscure agency like the health district can suddenly become critically important to our everyday lives.
In this case, the district’s decisions and strategies can truly mean the difference between life and death.
Which is why so many of us have insisted that the district’s governing board should base its course on health, not politics.
From our perspective, they came up with an acceptable answer this time, but sadly, it was still driven by politics. And there’s no reason to believe future decisions by this board will be any different.
The pandemic, thankfully, is waning. Yakima County’s daily coronavirus cases are down. About half of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. It’s a number that could be higher, and vaccination outreach efforts continue.
The health board has given questionable direction in recent months about kids, vaccines and masks. Some of those recommendations were pure political posturing, given state and federal rules. They haven’t been helpful for the community or staff.
The situation raises questions about the role of the health officer and health board in the months and years ahead. Will board members continue to invest time and energy in the health district when COVID-19 has diminished and the focus turns to other issues such as pertussis, flu, restaurant inspections and sexually transmitted disease?
In this case, it’s fortunate for the community that the most expedient political call resulted in the selection of someone who happens to be amply qualified. We hope Dr. Barg won’t have to navigate the political thicket his predecessors did.
We congratulate Dr. Barg, but we continue to distrust the current health board to make sound, health-based decisions.