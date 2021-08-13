OK, let’s try this one more time:
- Vaccines are proven to protect people from getting COVID-19. If you take the shots, your chances of getting infected are miniscule, though yes, it’s possible. We don’t live in a perfect world. Sorry.
- Vaccinated people have only a slight chance of being hospitalized, put on a ventilator or dying. The unvaccinated face far greater odds of catastrophic health consequences, especially now, as the extremely contagious delta variant tears across the country.
- Masks help prevent the spread of COVID. By wearing a mask, you greatly reduce the risk that you’ll give the virus to someone else. No, they aren’t a 100% guarantee, but again, we don’t live in a perfect world. Better something than nothing.
- Though a vaccine isn’t yet approved for children younger than 12, kids aren’t immune to the virus. As the delta variant spreads, hospitals across the country are seeing dramatic increases in the number of youngsters who need treatment.
- Because the variant is so contagious and deadly — and because aversion to masks and needles remains high in our area — Yakima’s doctors and nurses are overwhelmed. If you get sick now, you might have to be transported miles from here for treatment.
Those are facts, not opinions. And just as gravity works whether you believe in it or not, this virus can put you in a hospital (or a morgue) even if somebody on Facebook of Fox News assures you otherwise.
All of this brings us to the tiresome antics of a few members of the Yakima Health District Board who inexplicably keep trying to block the very measures that offer the best chances of thwarting the virus.
They were at it again at Wednesday night’s health board meeting.
Yakima County commissioner and health board member Amanda McKinney put forth a motion to defy a state mask mandate for schools. Fortunately, cooler heads on the board prevailed and the motion failed.
Ultimately, the board settled on Commissioner LaDon Linde’s alternative motion urging Gov. Jay Inslee to ease the rules and let parents decide for themselves whether to mask up their kids.
Both motions seem like gestures driven by politics, since a number of people have submitted comments to the board urging members to oppose the state mandate.
But still, we can’t get our heads around why people who’ve sworn to work for the good of Yakima County are willing to keep fighting measures that we know will help protect our health — including our kids’ — and preserve our economy?
McKinney baselessly argued Wednesday night that kids are at less risk of COVID than adults, though Health Officer Neil Barg noted that more than 200 infected children are being hospitalized each day across the U.S. McKinney also claimed that masks inhibit learning and socializing.
Is she perhaps opposed to kids wearing glasses to school, as well? Braces? Retainers? Crutches? Arm casts? As anybody who’s ever had to show up for class with any of those things would tell you, they’re distractions, too.
But they also work. Like masks and shots.
The evidence is clear. Opposing health rules just because you don’t feel like following them poses a health risk of its own.
Which is something Commissioner McKinney refuses to acknowledge.