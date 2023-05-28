If you’ve ever had your water go out, you know the feeling.
It affects absolutely everything. Showering, cooking — even brushing your teeth.
Now imagine how Brandi Hyatt and the people from 86 other East Selah households must feel after more than a year of not being able to trust the safety of their wells.
Since last fall, Hyatt’s family and their neighbors have had to rely on bottled water for all their household uses ever since finding out their well was contaminated with toxic chemicals from the nearby Yakima Training Center.
Army crews used the chemicals — PFAS — for years in foam they sprayed during firefighting drills. Over time, the PFAS — which are known as “forever chemicals” because once they’re ingested, they remain in the body for decades — seeped deep into the East Selah soil and eventually, the groundwater.
To their credit, officials from the Army met with East Selah residents in September to go over the results of well tests that began in October 2021. They also discussed possible solutions, such as buying everybody whole-house filters.
They’d stay in touch, they promised.
But now it’s been eight months, and Hyatt and her neighbors are still living disrupted lives that largely center on getting through their days without using well water for anything important.
The state wants to take charge of overseeing a cleanup at the Training Center, and the feds are proposing stricter limits on PFAS.
Great, but neither of those things does much good for the people of East Selah.
And meantime, the Army seems to have fallen silent.
Sure, there were a lot of handshakes, speeches and backslapping May 19, when the Training Center celebrated the opening of its new tactical equipment maintenance garage. The shiny new building gives Army Reservists and contractors everything they need to work on military equipment.
But nobody said much about what’s going on with making things right with East Selah’s water.
As we’ve said before, at the very least, the Army should keep the lines of communication crackling. Transparency is crucial.
Residents should have easy access to answers around the clock — a dedicated website or maybe a toll-free information number. The Army should also consider regular community meetings where neighbors could ask questions and discuss ideas for solutions.
During the party for that new building the other day, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general for the 88th Readiness Division, said that the Army has been running out of room to operate in the Northwest.
“Where could we establish and have a place to grow and have a future?” Baker said. “Yakima was on the radar. It’s a great location and a great city.”
Sure is. But neighbors take care of neighbors. They don’t leave them without water and crucial information for more than a year.