You have to admire a town like Granger.
It’s small (3,624 at last count) but growing — up by 12% in the past decade or so, according to the 2020 census. And it’s young. Roughly half the people who live there are under age 18.
Maybe you’ve noticed Granger’s life-size dinosaur statues as you cruise by on Interstate 82, just over 25 miles south of Yakima. They add a new one every year. They’re up to 33 now.
There’s no special reason for the dinosaurs — nobody’s made any major archaeological discoveries there or anything. Granger just likes dinosaurs.
But in an odd and probably unintentional way, maybe they’re the perfect community symbol. Because Granger is a town that thinks big and is making some oversize footprints these days.
YH-R writer Santiago Ochoa and photographer Emree Weaver spent some time in Granger and produced a colorful profile of the area a week or so ago. They came back with some refreshing details about the land where dinosaurs roam.
Among other things, they heard a lot of hope from people who are working to add amenities and opportunities for their hometown.
City Councilman and entrepreneur Ryan Stonemetz, who grew up just down the road in Zillah, has been instrumental in establishing the Granger Flea Market, which has proven to be an overnight success.
Stonemetz sees Granger as “a diamond in the rough,” and he’s working to bring in more businesses, especially new restaurants, grocery stores and entertainment options that cater to young people.
But our reporting team heard more than grand-scale plans for new development. They also heard a lot of stories about people who are engaged in their community and clearly care about their neighbors.
Jose Barreras, who manages the popular Doc’s Pizza and Cherry Hill Golf Course, told the YH-R that loyal patrons stuck with him in his darkest hours. While pandemic-related shutdowns devastated restaurants around the Yakima Valley, Doc’s Pizza thrived.
“People would call us and say, ‘Well, we don’t go out as much anymore but we want to support you guys,’ ” Barreras said.
That sense of shared community is all over town. It’s fed by an awareness of neighbors’ needs, as well as accurate, thorough knowledge of larger local issues.
Granger’s local radio station, KDNA, goes a long way with that. The bilingual station broadcasts useful programming that keeps listeners informed and entertained.
Easy access to reliable news about health, schools and other concerns is a source of strength in any community, but Granger’s strength seems to go even deeper than that.
The town’s compassion, relentless optimism and willingness to work has carried it a long way. At the rate they’re going, we suspect they’ll be building a lot more dinosaurs in Granger before it’s all over.