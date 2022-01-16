Usually, we associate the National Guard with big-deal emergencies — floods, earthquakes, riots. That sort of thing.
But soon they’ll be working side-by-side with local health care workers. Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee authorized the deployment of Washington National Guard troops to hospitals across the state, including to Yakima Valley Memorial.
By next Monday, about 100 Guard personnel will be ready to pitch in with nonmedical tasks in Yakima, Wenatchee, Everett and Spokane. They’ll also be helping at COVID testing sites in Richland, Olympia, Tacoma and Seattle.
The move comes as hospitals like Memorial are under siege from two sides: They’re trying to keep up with another surge of incoming COVID cases, and they’re trying to do it with fewer workers. See, as doctors and nurses come face to face with sick (and for the most part, unvaccinated) patients, they’re getting sick themselves.
That leaves medical facilities filled to the gills, short on staff and grateful for any relief they can get after nearly two years.
We won’t bother to again offer our sarcastic thanks to all of you who still can’t be troubled to wear a simple mask for the sake of others. And we won’t waste our time arguing with anyone who gets their medical advice from Fox News, Joe Rogan or a coworker whose cousin’s neighbor heard somewhere that horse dewormer is better for you than a proven vaccine.
If science, the needless deaths of nearly 850,000 Americans and heartwrenching YouTube pleas from exhausted health care professionals don’t mean anything to you, then please, feel free to just be you.
But we can’t help questioning the judgment of some Washington legislators, including at least one from our local delegation.
As the Legislature convened a 60-day special session last week, a few state senators and representatives made a lot of noise — and proposed some legislation — about limiting the governor’s emergency powers.
State Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, has been at the forefront, introducing HB 1772, which gives lawmakers the power to overrule and shut off any state of emergency the governor declares.
“The public must have a voice in how to move forward,” Corry said in a recent news release. That’s the job of the Legislature.”
That might sound reasonable on paper, but as is so often the case with Corry’s Republican Party in recent years, this isn’t about being reasonable. It’s more likely just more raw partisanship.
None of us have been enjoying the safety restrictions Gov. Inslee started ordering in 2020. On the other hand, the pandemic has been an unprecedented emergency — as immediate and deadly as a wildfire, and just as unpredictable.
The governor didn’t start the pandemic. And it’s a stretch to believe he or anyone else could’ve seen this lasting so long.
While Corry and others are understandably frustrated that everything isn’t already magically better, the fact is that reality doesn’t care what any of us think — gravity works whether you believe in it or not, and a pandemic like this doesn’t get solved over the weekend.
In any emergency, be it a natural disaster or something more self-inflicted, quick and decisive action is critical.
And while we agree that yes, checks and balances are important to maintain, new laws requiring the Legislature to weigh in before anybody can take action in an emergency would no doubt delay urgently needed help in times of crisis.
Ask Memorial’s staff if they’d be OK waiting a few more weeks for National Guard backups while the 147 members of the Legislature debate the order to mobilize.
For the moment we still have a representational form of democracy. So rather than coming up with new bureaucratic laws to make sure we vote on everything that comes down the pike, let’s give the people we’ve elected a chance to do their jobs.
If they do them badly, we can hope we’ll get a chance to vote for someone else.
Meantime, deciding to send help to beleaguered hospitals requires quick, clear, efficient decision-making. And that just doesn’t seem to be the Legislature’s strong suit.