It’s an old catchphrase, usually aimed at rousting the lazy off their couches:
Get a job.
And in Yakima County, it looks like now is a good time to get your application in. Local employers are apparently begging for help, but getting few takers.
“The job market is definitely in recovery, but employers are asking, ‘Where are the workers?’” Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, said in a recent news release.
Smith should know. He’s also president of the local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, and according to that group, the problem is affecting everything from entry-level jobs to higher-end, high-paying positions.
So what’s the problem? Are we short of qualified workers, or what?
The answers — as you’d expect, since we’re talking about economics here — are kind of complicated.
A Yakima Herald-Republic story that ran last month offered greater detail, but it boiled down to something along these lines:
When the pandemic took hold a year or so ago, federal and state officials scrambled to staunch the country’s economic hemorrhaging. With people being thrown out of work left and right, government rescue programs offered lifelines — not just stimulus money, but extra unemployment benefits and a relaxing of unemployment rules.
In Washington, for example, people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic got a federal premium and were exempted from the normal state rule of having to prove they were looking for work each week.
Now, as businesses slowly begin to reopen, they’re competing for workers who are still trying to deal with child care issues, at-home schooling and other COVID-related domestic distractions.
And some of them have found that they like the flexibility of working from home.
Does that suggest that being unemployed is more rewarding than returning to the workforce now?
Maybe for a few people, but the truth is, most of us would rather be gainfully employed than endure the indignities of unemployment.
While the pandemic certainly isn’t over yet, the economy is feeling lots less feverish than it did a year ago. Yakima County’s jobless rate has fallen from 7.8% in March 2020 to 7.2% in March of this year.
That’s better, but still nowhere near ideal. So it seems premature to talk about changing any rules for unemployment benefits.
Are employers offering enough pay and benefits to attract new hires? Many of them could clearly do better, but the pandemic has cost most businesses dearly, making added expenditures an unlikely prospect in most cases.
All of which leaves us in our current quandary: an economy trying to rev for a comeback, but shorthanded enough to keep sputtering.
How do we solve this?
We’re already working on it. All those “We’re hiring” messages you see around town aren’t the only sign that Yakima’s ready to get back to work. Local businesses are getting creative, reaching out to prospective employees via social media and, as health precautions allow, via direct, in-person recruiting at job fairs and other events.
People want to work, succeed and earn their own way. Businesses need competent workers if they’re going to thrive. The market will sort this out.
Like the pandemic, we’ll get past all this.