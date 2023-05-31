Most people hope they’ll leave something behind that people will remember them for — some kind of sign that they’ve been here and done their best.
Gary Lukehart left an enormous one: “Welcome to Yakima,” the familiar billboard near the Fair Avenue exit off east Interstate 82 says, “the Palm Springs of Washington.”
But Lukehart, who died Feb. 25, should be remembered for much more than that. His family and friends, who celebrated his life at a Memorial Day weekend ceremony at his beloved Running Springs Ranch near Naches, certainly will.
Meantime, the rest of the community can thank Lukehart for more than a big, garish sign that never fails to turn heads and often brings smiles from passersby.
No matter what his taste in roadside art might’ve been, Lukehart’s years of work to promote Yakima Valley tourism loomed even larger than that sign.
A longtime member of the Central Washington State Fair’s board, he was on the ground floor of getting the Yakima Valley SunDome designed and built more than two decades ago.
As a businessman, he developed the Gateway Shopping Center — home of Target and other familiar retailers — on Fair Avenue.
Lukehart also owned and operated Chinook RVs, which for years designed and produced its own brand of specialty campers, luxury recreational vehicles and “surfer vans” at a Union Gap site. His creative RV designs, born of his days growing up in California, often merged fiberglass motorhome bodies with standard vans or cars to create colorful, customized models.
Lukehart was a dreamer who saw the world from angles others often overlooked.
“Square buildings don’t fire me up,” he told the YH-R in a 2010 interview about the SunDome. “I was interested in building something special.”
He said he got the idea for the name during a flight from Portland back to Yakima. It was a sunny day and as he looked out the plane window, he saw a dome far below. Suddenly it all became clear.
The SunDome, which has been the staging ground for countless sporting and promotional events, as well as numerous graduations and other community milestones, will likely be around for years to come.
Yes, the Yakima Valley owes Gary Lukehart a debt of gratitude for his work and commitment to this place.
But it’s the sign. That outlandish, whimsical sign — “The Palm Springs of Washington” — that will stand out when future Yakima residents reflect on Lukehart’s colorful life.
Maybe that’s how he would’ve wanted it.
That’s a sign of a life well lived.