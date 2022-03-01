We believe in second chances and giving people the benefit of a doubt.
But at some point, we’d hope to see some evidence that recipients of second chances are making some sort of effort to do better.
We’ve seen no sign of that in Kenton Gartrell, who’s run unsuccessfully for the Yakima City Council and the Yakima School Board in the past couple of elections. Considering his recent behavior — including a run-in with a friend of a political opponent at a local bar and an altercation with staffers at Nob Hill Elementary that earned him a warning from the school district — he has plenty of room for improvement.
Clearly, voters have chosen wisely.
That’s more than we can say for a three-member nominating committee of the Yakima City Council. Despite Gartrell’s unacceptable antics, the committee — made up of councilmembers Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens — has unanimously agreed that he’s the best choice to fill a vacancy on the city’s Planning Commission.
His nomination is up for consideration at tonight’s City Council meeting.
The council has several options this evening, including starting over and seeking a new set of applicants.
Cousens, who’s no doubt gotten an earful from concerned citizens over the nominating committee’s poor choice, says she’s leaning toward reopening the whole process.
Good idea.
Though Gartrell holds a geography degree from Central Washington University and runs a local business, his emotional immaturity disqualifies him for public office. He’s shown us who he is again and again, and unless he learns how to control his temper and improve his overall judgment, he’s nowhere near ready to make measured decisions about the city’s long-term growth, zoning ordinances or land use.
The predictable yet still disappointing lack of transparency in the nominating committee’s selection process hasn’t done much to reassure anybody, either. Committee members offered little explanation of their decision, and as usual, Gartrell isn’t talking on the record.
Given all that, we see zero justification for putting Gartrell on the Planning Commission, and we hope the full City Council shows better judgment than that tonight.
Like we said, second (or in this case, third, four or fifth) chances require some effort.
We’d sure like to see Gartrell try harder to be a reasonable member of the community before anybody thinks about putting him in a position to make decisions for the rest of us.