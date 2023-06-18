An industrial stretch of southeast Yakima might not be the first place that comes to mind if you’re seeking inspiration.
But you can’t overlook it.
The concrete corridor of South Front Street that runs along the railroad tracks between Walnut and Pine has become, as the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito reported recently, something of an outdoor community art center.
For that, we can thank folks like Jim Baker, Craig Caudill, Penny Schweyen and a local graffiti artist who goes by the name of Fazer.
For years, businesses in the area have struggled to keep their walls clear of gang-related graffiti. But about eight years ago, Fazer persuaded Baker, owner of White Front suspension on South First, to let him paint the raw cinderblock walls of the business.
Since then, more doors have slowly opened for Fazer. One by one, he’s talked merchants into letting him coat their buildings with his elaborate images.
Most recently, Caudill, the sales manager at Vision Craft on Front Street, agreed to give Fazer a try. It wasn’t long before Schweyen, shop manager at Finish Line Powder Coating & Sandblasting just up the street, said yes, too.
Meantime, other artists have joined up with Fazer. Some come from around the region, traveling on their own dime, to be a part of what he’s creating. And a few are taggers, who are learning better painting techniques and maybe a few other lessons, too.
With the talents of Fazer and his team, and the cooperation of the businesses, the paint project is transforming the neighborhood into a living art walk, blooming with bright colors and bold images.
A once-drab, utilitarian area is slowly become something of an artistic oasis — and gang taggers evidently draw the line at defacing any of it.
“There hasn’t been a single tag since the murals went up,” Caudill told the YH-R.
As it turns out, art can be a pretty powerful force.
But its beauty goes beyond the visual — obviously, the bigger picture here isn’t just about paint. Fazer’s palette has added touches of trust, understanding, cooperation and pride to a neighborhood that’s valued function over form for decades.
Now it’s sprouting a new dimension.
These days, the striking art draws people to a section of town they might not have ever visited before. The murals are conversation-starters and they make eye-catching backgrounds for photos.
Maybe it’s taken an artist’s eye to see the place’s potential. Maybe it’s because of the savvy of business people who recognize value when they see it. Or maybe it’s a larger lesson for all of us — sort of a paint-by-numbers example of how respecting each other and accepting our differences make us stronger.
Whatever’s going out there, it’s a portrait of how community spirit can thrive.