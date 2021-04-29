At times, the pandemic has brought out the worst of us in ways we’re all still shaking our heads over. But it’s also brought out the best of us.
Take, for instance, the two food banks that serve the Yakima Valley, the largest of which are Second Harvest Inland Northwest and Northwest Harvest.
Faced with unprecedented demand compounded by new layers of complications to passing out food to the public without exposing anyone to serious health risks, they haven’t panicked, whined or thrown in the towel.
Instead, they’ve gotten creative.
As America Barcelo-Feldman reported in an April 20 story in the Yakima Herald-Republic, they’ve set up new delivery channels to get food to families faster. They take the food where it’s needed, rather than expecting people who need the food to get in line at a food bank.
Now, refrigerated trucks rush 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of food directly to hungry people at distribution sites around the region — no one is denied. The trucks stop regularly at churches, community centers, parking lots and other places that make access easier in outlying areas, where the need is great.
Second Harvest program manager Reagran Lara said her agency gives out 300 boxes at each drop. The boxes contain 12-15 pounds of fresh, canned and nonperishable ingredients for meals.
In a valley that prides itself on the bounty of its agriculture, it’s a cruel irony that so many are hungry.
Even before the pandemic devoured thousands of local jobs, roughly 10% of Yakima County residents were food insecure, according to government estimates. That means they couldn’t count on getting regular daily meals. Worse yet, more than 20% of the county’s children weren’t getting enough to eat.
Northwest Harvest estimates the need for food jumped by at least another third last year.
“Before it was one in four families, and now it’s one in three,” Carmen Mendez, who supervises the agency’s Yakima distribution center, told the Herald-Republic.
As family breadwinners who’d never sought help in their lives lined up for assistance, the food banks responded with compassion. They offered understanding, comfort and soul-nurturing food.
“We have been working with more than 250 partners and continue to deliver quantities of food that, two years ago, would have seemed unimaginable,” said Eric Williams, director of community partnerships at Second Harvest in Pasco.
It’s easy to glaze over at the numbing need. The Thanksgiving donation cards begin appearing on grocery checkout stands each fall, schools and churches organize food drives, radio stations help with special events and promotions each holiday season. By the time the snow flies, the Salvation Army bell-ringers are waiting at store doors.
But then it’s suddenly spring and everyone goes back to being baseball fans, bicyclists, boating enthusiasts. Hunger doesn’t seem as near when the sun is shining.
This year, of course, has been different. More of us have felt the pangs.
Perhaps that will help ease the stigma of needing help. Just as important, maybe now it will be easier to see the value that groups like our local food banks bring to the community.
The past year has shown that they’re among our very best.