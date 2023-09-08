While politicians and activists of every stripe continue a long-running battle over Northwest dam removals, Yakama Nation Fisheries and federal Bureau of Reclamation experts are quietly restoring fish runs with solid science and hard work.
It might feel like they’re swimming upstream themselves sometimes, but they’re making progress.
The YH-R’s Jasper Kenzo Sundeen got a firsthand look at one of their most significant collaborations a few days ago — a new intake and helix fish passage system at Cle Elum Dam in Kittitas County.
By the spring of 2025, the system should give hauled-in sockeye salmon and other fish a way to get from Cle Elum Lake, through the dam and on up the Cle Elum River. It’s an encouraging step forward in local efforts to reintroduce sockeye salmon to the Yakima Basin.
The long-term plan is to build a collection facility for adult salmon making their way upstream on the Cle Elum River — it’s expected to be ready by 2026 or ’27. From the collection facility, the fish will be hauled by truck to Cle Elum Lake where, thanks to the new passage, they should be able to navigate the dam and continue on their way upstream.
Once everything’s up and running, Yakama Nation Fisheries staffers will operate the intake and helix system. They’ll also be in charge of hauling the fish from the collection facility to the lake.
It’s nothing new for the Yakama Nation, which has been working on salmon reclamation for years and for whom salmon hold deep cultural and spiritual meaning.
“We started reintroduction in 2009,” Yakama Nation fish biologist Brian Saluskin told the YH-R. “It was over time that we perfected that trap-and-haul.”
Biologists say the Cle Elum project offers great survival odds for fish. A recent feasibility study by Yakama Nation Fisheries found that with a temporary spillway offering a way out of the lake, fish survival rates were in the 60% to 70% range.
While debates over dams aren’t likely to end soon, it seems clear that everyone on any side of the argument agrees that protecting fish is crucial. Whether for food, sport or cultural reasons, much of the Northwest’s economy and identity is inextricably linked to fish — particularly salmon.
Losing the salmon would be like losing the region’s forests or leveling its mountains.
So seeing the innovation of Yakama Nation Fisheries and the Bureau of Reclamation is a promising sign for the Northwest’s future.
Biologists like Saluskin understand what’s at stake. “This is why I do this,” he said. “I come from a family of fishermen.”