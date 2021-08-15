These past few days, it’s been in the air again.
The sticky scent of pine. The distant smoke, turning the sun blood-red.
From here, we don’t see the pitched battle of tired, sweaty firefighters digging in to corral the Schneider Springs Fire and prevent it from devouring anyone’s home.
From here, we don’t hear the beeping of hospital machines as overworked nurses and doctors fight to keep everybody in the ICU alive for a few more hours, for another night.
And if we’re lucky, from here we’re spared the echo of gunshots, the wailing sirens, the breathless cries of the fearful and the grieving.
No, from where most of us sit, we don’t see what front line workers see every day. We don’t see how thin the thread is from which our lives hang.
In just the past few weeks, though, we’ve seen a couple of fresh examples of their courage and selflessness that shouldn’t be ignored.
Here are two that stand out:
- Thursday’s powerful memorial for Yakima Police Department Sgt. Joe Deccio, who died after a heart emergency in the line of duty, showed the strength of the ties between honest, hardworking cops and the communities they serve. More than 600 people turned out in the SunDome, including police officers from around the state. The mourners included veterans honoring Deccio not only for his 15 years on the police force, but for his service in the Washington National Guard’s 88th Brigade. Deccio also served as a cavalry scout in Iraq.
- And a letter to the editor last week from Nancy Bieber melted our hearts. Two days after her hospital stay last year, she wrote, her husband went downstairs in their home and had failed to come back up by the next morning. After Nancy called 911, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies discovered her husband had passed away. Nancy was still too weak from her time in the hospital to make it down the stairs, so Deputy Bobby Miranda offered to carry her down the stairs — “way above and beyond,” a grateful Nancy wrote.
Touching, but typical. Two more reminders that our first responders deserve our respect and gratitude — especially as they gear up for wildfire season’s peak and another preventable COVID spike.
Are all of them perfect? Of course not. But the majority put on those bulky fire suits, scrubs and badges for well-intentioned reasons.
So when that smoke is in the air, when you see that “emergency room” sign shining in the dark and when you hear sirens shrieking down the street in the dead of night, think of the professionals who are out there in those lonely, desperate hours.
Because they’re thinking of you.