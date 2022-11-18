If you wrote it up as a Hollywood screenplay nobody would buy it — the relentless string of epic health crises is almost too extreme to believe.
But after more than two years of trying to keep up with wave after wave of people suffering life-threatening cases of COVID, emergency rooms are now trying to stave off another potential catastrophe: an onslaught of pediatric respiratory viruses.
Tara Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, laid it out pretty bluntly last week during a Zoom call with reporters and health care officials:
“There’s a lot of sick kids out there,” Briley said.
And a lot of them are starting to show up right here, where we already have the state’s busiest ER — at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
With a run on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), many hospitals, especially pediatric facilities, are again exceeding their patient capacities, according to Briley. Some warn they might not be able to treat everybody if this keeps up.
“The current RSV surge,” she said, “is putting extreme pressure on an already stressed system.”
You don’t have to read between the lines to understand the upshot: This is a lousy time to get sick.
RSV tends to peak about this time every year. It’s like the flu or a bad cold, health experts say, but the symptoms are particularly severe for kids 2 and younger. Hospital workers say it seems worse this year, but maybe that’s because all the COVID precautions — masks, isolation and so on — kept RSV cases to a minimum in 2020 and 2021.
Now that the masks are off and people are mingling in public again, RSV has returned with a vengeance.
As local case numbers rise, health officials are urging parents to take all the precautions they can.
Kids suffering severe symptoms, of course, need to see a doctor fast — even if that means an ER visit. But in milder cases, parents should seek the immediate attention of their family health care provider.
So just as the COVID numbers start looking more encouraging for adults and older patients, here comes this.
At the height of COVID, many of us pleaded with the public to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow social-distancing rules.
Now we hope parents will consider sensible steps to protect their children from RSV. Listen to your pediatricians and follow sound reasoning.
And consider your local ER staffs. Sure, they stand ready to help — somehow, they always seem to be there for us — but after what they’ve already been through in the past few years, we suspect they’ve getting tired of seeing this movie.