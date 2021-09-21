Cooler heads don’t always prevail when you’re talking about state and federal bureaucracies allocating millions of dollars.
But in this case, it looks like they might have.
The state Department of Commerce announced last week that 77,000 households across Washington will soon be able to use Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program funding to pay for air conditioning, not just heat.
Considering 138 people in the state died from heat-related issues during this record-breaking summer, the policy shift was clearly overdue.
Washington gets $60 million a year from the federal government for LIHEAP to help residents cover their utility costs. Until now, the money was only available for winter heating costs.
But after Oct. 1, households that qualify for LIHEAP benefits can apply them to buying air conditioners, fixing broken units or covering energy bills.
Better late than never.
Washington’s not the first state to think of something like this. Eighteen other states already offer some form of relief for people struggling with the costs of keeping their homes bearable in summertime heatwaves.
LIHEAP help is available to households earning 150% of the federal poverty level — that amounts to $39,750 for a family of four.
It’s good to see the state acknowledge that power bills keep coming all year, but it’s disappointing to see that nationwide, federal funding for LIHEAP has declined since 2009 — from $5.1 billion down to $3.7 billion.
Anybody’s power bills go down in the past 12 years?
Yeah. We didn’t think so.
States that allow LIHEAP funds for summer energy bills set aside an average of 6% of their federal allocation to keeping people cool. But presumably, that’s money that won’t be available for winter warmth.
So while state officials are taking the logical step of recognizing that hotter summers will mean higher energy costs, federal decision-makers should step up with enough funding to make sure we’re not robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Paul will need good AC the next time it hits 111 in Yakima, but Peter only has so many blankets for the next time Naches hits 10 below.
Meantime, if you’re looking for assistance — winter or summer — the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Northwest Community Action Center and OIC of Washington offer LIHEAP help. For more details, check the Department of Commerce’s website.