Here’s one from the “Seriously? They Can’t Already Do That?” file:
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is pushing for a radio communications upgrade that would let all police and fire agencies across the county talk directly to each other during emergencies.
Udell says everybody’s current systems seem to work 99% of the time, but every once in a while, there can be heart-stopping glitches.
Like the time in 2019 when a bunch of different police agencies rushed to West Valley High School in response to reports of a shooter. Thankfully, it was a false alarm. But each agency had its own radio system, and nobody could communicate with each other.
“It was not smooth,” the sheriff told Phil Ferolito of the Yakima Herald Republic.
Cops who can’t talk to each other at the scene of a potential school shooting? That’s not something any parent wants to think about. It’s not something an injured hiker in a remote location with spotty coverage wants to contemplate, either. Or a snowmobiler who’s lost in the mountains as a storm rolls in.
The solution, Udell admits, could be costly. But he has some ideas for how the potential $20 million price tag could be reduced.
He plans to seek state grants, and he thinks some existing equipment might be upgraded and incorporated into a more reliable, universal system.
He’s also suggesting a 0.2% county sales tax that would raise an estimated $9 million a year to get the system built and maintained.
The sheriff says the project has become his top priority.
It’s high on the list for Yakima County commissioners, too. They’ve ordered a $109,674 feasibility study to see what it would take — and what it could cost — to get a better system up and running.
This seems like a no-brainer.
In a county with so many remote reaches, jagged edges and dark alleys, where first responders are chasing everything from wildfires to avalanches to gang shootings, reliable and effective communication is crucial.
It should be second nature.
We urge county officials to waste no time in completing the feasibility study. We also urge diligent efforts in investigating ways to make the system as affordable and practical as possible.
Nobody should be passing around any blank checks, but this is a need, not a luxury item.
It’s surprising that it’s taken this long to become a top priority.