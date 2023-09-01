You could say that rodeos are a vestige of the West’s distant past. That they represent an American spirit that packed up and moved to the suburbs a long time ago.
But we wouldn’t advise saying it around Ellensburg this weekend.
The town’s smack in the middle of celebrating the 100th anniversary of its renowned Ellensburg Rodeo, and there’s an awful lot of people in cowboy hats up there who’d beg to differ with you.
From Rodeo Queen Alexis Andrews to wagon loads of big-time rodeoers, country musicians and rip-snortin’ broncs and bulls, the centennial edition of the rodeo promises to be one of the biggest spectacles in the state for the next few days. They’re expecting it’ll draw about 60,000 people this weekend.
That includes nearly 800 rodeo contestants who are competing for more than $700,000 worth of prizes — and the coveted buckles that only fit champions.
It’s good money, but there are easier ways to make a living than trying to hang onto your seat on an angry bull for 8 seconds.
So maybe it’s the lifestyle. The raw appeal of making your own way on guts and adrenaline. The kind of grit that we like to think still exists on some level in our collective spirit.
Whatever it is, it’s kept the Ellensburg Rodeo bucking for 100 years now. And we’d bet our bottom dollar you’ll see a lot of it this weekend.