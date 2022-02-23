This isn’t going to be pretty. For anybody.
Loren Culp is one of at least three Republicans challenging U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who had the temerity to vote his conscience when it came to impeaching a rogue president.
Culp, you’ll remember, went from backwater police chief to failed 2020 gubernatorial candidate. Despite losing to Gov. Jay Inslee by more than 500,000 votes, Culp refused to concede, citing unfounded claims of voter fraud.
But he was back again the other day, promoting unproven COVID-19 treatments that can be obtained by — wait for it — sending a few hundred bucks to a telemedicine clinic in Florida.
Yes, he’s still beating the dead horses of ivermectin (ask your vet about it — or just pick it up off the shelf at the feed store) and hydroxychloroquine as serious treatments for the virus that’s killed more than 928,000 Americans. And of course, Culp still refers to the virus by a racially derogatory name.
Classy.
Few doctors will prescribe these things, he told followers in an email earlier this month. Why? No surprise here, either — according to Culp, it’s because of “lies coming from Big Pharma, the U.S. government, the media and of course, Dr. Fauci.”
Another reason is that both substances have been definitively proven to not do any good against COVID. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration has warned that hydroxychloroquine can cause heart-rhythm problems that could be fatal.
But we digress.
As you’d expect, Culp isn’t talking to reporters and is vague about what he bases any of his bag of “facts” on.
The campaign game plan for guys like Culp is tiresomely predictable now. Here are a few key components:
- Make absurd claims and accusations (preferably on your own social media accounts) — and maybe even consider underscoring them with ominous threats: “We should hang (pick a name here)!”
- Encourage people to “do your own research,” but make it clear that none of that research needs to include checking with actual experts for accurate information. Better to bet your life on something you read on an obscure website than bother with a transparent, mainstream source that’s probably part of some global plot.
- Keep beating home the point that “the media” are out to ruin the country. It’s somehow patriotic, however, if anyone wants to root for an international killer like Vladimir Putin (Russia’s always been our friend, right?) or if rioters want to trash the United States Capitol and conk cops over the head with American flags.
- Perhaps most important, don’t answer questions from anyone who’s not part of your echo chamber. The last thing you want is to have to back up any of the mumbo-jumbo you’re spouting on YouTube or Twitter or wherever you go to scream at your 14 followers.
So here we are. It’s only February, but we’re already growing weary of this nonsense.
Culp’s antics are just the latest example of it, but he’s by no means alone. These kinds of distorted takes on reality are echoing across much of the country these days.
It’d be easier to laugh it off if it were all just harmless ignorance, but it’s not. Many of the patterns we’ve fallen into in the past few years are malevolently orchestrated — and they’re flat-out dangerous to democracy.
If you don’t understand that, your name has no business on a ballot.