Swimming pools probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind on these cold November days, but we’re glad to hear that the Yakima City Council hasn’t forgotten about a long-awaited eastside pool project.
We’re coming up on two decades since the city closed Miller, Eisenhower and Washington pools, leaving no neighborhood pools for east Yakima families. That means many of the kids who lost out on their pools back then have children of their own by now — kids who’d probably love to have a pool they could reach on their bikes.
The kids won’t have that chance by next summer, but now there might be some hope that they will before they produce the next generation, at least.
Five years after the city formed an ad hoc committee to work on getting a pool built at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the City Council agreed on Tuesday to revive that committee.
The committee, however, still faces the same hard truth that’s been staring it in the face for years: The project needs about $7 million more to get going.
The MLK Jr. Park pool would cost an estimated $11 million. The city has promised to chip in $3 million, and another $1 million from the Legislature is going toward planning and bid documents. The city has also asked for a share of the $48.8 million the county is getting through the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal program that provides pandemic-related community economic aid.
But that still leaves a daunting balance.
“We’ve identified some funds, but that’s really the biggest thing that’s out there right now,” City Manager Bob Harrison said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’ve got to have an active group out there fundraising.”
Backers of the pool project are counting on more money through grants and federal programs. They’re also hoping for donations, of course.
That’s a lot of money to raise, but Harrison is right — a project this important needs an active group to lead the way.
The county’s $48.8 million ARP fund is a tempting target, but local competition for that money is fierce.
Still, a project like this would directly benefit a significant number of people, and its effects would flow through much of the city. A safe, accessible neighborhood pool would give eastside kids a natural, healthy gathering place, and it would foster a sense of community in a side of town that sorely needs it.
So we applaud city leaders for supporting the pool push by reviving the ad hoc committee, and we hope the group will remain energized and focused on getting the funding the project needs.
This has taken way too long already.