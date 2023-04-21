Unless you and your family are planning a move to Mars anytime soon, keeping Earth livable is in your best interest.
That’s what Earth Day is all about.
The 53rd annual celebration of our favorite planet is Saturday, and the organizations around the Yakima Valley — one of Earth’s most captivating features — are staging several events to mark the occasion.
The YH-R’s Sara Rae Shields had the details on some of them recently:
- is back for a second year, featuring 35 booths with vendors, exhibitors, children’s activities and lots of information on sustainability — you know: composting, recycling and renewable energy. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kissel Park on West Mead Avenue, the event also includes a display of electric vehicles.
- If you’d rather say hello to Earth in person, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy is hosting a free interactive stroll through the canyon from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Experts will be waiting along the trail, offering information on local plants, geology, birds, butterflies and bugs. Sign up ahead by calling 509-248-5065 or visiting
- .
- The following Saturday, the
- on the Vantage Highway, 20 miles east of Ellensburg, is offering wildflower and wind power walks. Sessions lasting half an hour to an hour and a half are available throughout the day — tour the turbines, walk through the wildflowers and listen to educational presentations. Preregistration is necessary, though: send an email to wildhorse@pse.com or call 509-964-7815.
But Earth’s a good-sized globe, and we all know that a few once-a-year events aren’t enough to deal with the potentially catastrophic threats our environment is facing. They’re good for highlighting local challenges — and possible solutions — but booths and presentations can only go so far.
Which is why we’re glad to see that more than half a century’s worth of awareness-raising Earth Days continues to yield some some progress.
Look at some of what’s going on in our region alone:
Projects at Roza Dam and the site of the old Nelson Dam are restoring sustainable runs for fish, resulting in successes like last year’s reopening of downstream spring chinook fishing for the first time in years. And last September, the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office announced that five Yakima Basin projects
- would be included in statewide grants worth a whopping $76 million.
- Sure, the state’s plan to
- gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles by 2035 might be a bit on the ambitious side. But it’s naïve to rely on the automotive industry and oil companies to voluntarily reduce the emissions that are contributing to increasingly evident changes in our climate. We need some kind of target or we’ll continue polluting the air as we have for decades. Twelve years from now is worth a try.
- And yes, solar power has its downsides and drawbacks, but after years of tourism promotions chirping about how much sunshine we enjoy here, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we’ve finally drawn the interest of solar-power development companies. To the chagrin of some local officials, the governor approved
- this week. Perfect or not, solar is a logical component to generating the amount of electricity we’ll need as the Northwest’s population continues to swell.
Transforming our lifestyles to reduce the damage we’re inflicting on our home planet is one of the greatest challenges humankind has faced. Complications and conflicts are inevitable.
Still, it’s encouraging to see the effort progressing on so many fronts.
It isn’t easy. Probably never will be. But as Earth Day reminds us, it’s worth it.