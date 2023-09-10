Downtown Yakima shoppers and merchants owe Joe Mann, Ben Hittle and Steve Mercy a big-thank-you for coming up with a compromise that seems to have solved the city’s parking dilemma.
But the City Council, which was unable to come to an agreement after months of discussions, should be the most grateful of all.
The plan Mann, Hittle and Mercy came up with addresses the city’s need for more parking revenue without placing the burden on shoppers — most downtown parking will remain free.
Initially, city officials considered enforced paid parking throughout the downtown area. In an October 2022 memo, City Manager Bob Harrison had suggested a rate of $1 an hour during peak business hours and outlined a proposal to install pay stations and set up special apps for making payments.
But the prospect of new parking costs and complications was too much for a number of downtown business owners who feared the plan would discourage customers from visiting their shops.
The council itself was split. Eliana Macias, Danny Herrera, Soneya Lund and Mayor Janice Deccio favored paid parking, but Patricia Byers, Matt Brown and Holly Cousens weren’t buying it.
Finally, last December, the council pitched the problem back to business owners, giving them six months to come up with a better idea.
Mann, Hittle and Mercy brought their compromise plan forward in June, and the City Council adopted it unanimously in July.
Last week, the council dabbed the finishing touches onto the plan, formally adding the new rules and fees to the city’s ordinances.
From here, the city will raise the cost of monthly permits in all five downtown lots from $40 to $50. The plan converts 260 of the 429 spaces in those lots into paid monthly permit parking but leaves 1,666 on-street and lot spaces for free, two-hour parking.
It counts as a win for everybody.
Merchants can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their customers won’t have a new barrier to visiting downtown stores.
City officials will gain an estimated $231,000 to $256,000 in new revenue that can go toward repairing and maintaining downtown’s lots.
And everybody else can keep parking for free during working hours — although they’ll still have to keep an eye on the time if they want to avoid tickets for exceeding the two-hour limit.
It’s a fair, realistic solution that makes pretty much everyone happy.
In presenting the idea in June, Mann — who’s also president of the Downtown Association of Yakima board — wisely acknowledged the concerns of everyone at the table.
“It would be great if there could be free parking everywhere … but those lots need to be maintained, and it’s expensive to maintain them, and we understand that,” Mann told the City Council.
In the end, it’s a great example of the public and private sectors working together.
And in this case, it worked out well.