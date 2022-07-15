A longtime newspaper editor from Texas used to say that the most important key to fitting in with his home state was to establish your credibility.

The best way to do that, he’d explain, was to make a forcefully declarative statement about something routine and inarguable.

So a good example might be: “I’ll tell you one dang thing — it’s hot.”

We’re not sure it works the same way for anybody around here, but if it does, credibility should be easy to come by for these next few months of routinely roasting temperatures.

July and August are the hottest months of the year in the Yakima Valley, and when forecasters predicted the highest temperature of the year on Tuesday, they also issued a heat advisory. It won’t be the last one this year.

“If you’re working outside, plan around it (the advisory) like you would a thunderstorm,” weather service forester Robert Brooks, who works out of Pendleton, Ore., cautioned. “You’ve got to have safety.”

That’s right — he said safety.

Because if you’re working or playing outside, the heat can overtake you before you feel it coming. In extreme cases, heat stroke or heat exhaustion can be fatal.

The warnings go out every summer, because every summer someone leaves a child or a pet in a car that hits lethal temperatures. And every summer, we hear about tragedies involving outdoor workers or people experiencing homelessness who don’t find shelter.

So we’re reminding you again: Please pay attention to weather advisories, use common sense and stay alert to anyone who looks like they’re in trouble. And whatever you do, don’t underestimate the seriousness of summer heat.

Because we’ll tell you one dang thing — it’s hot.