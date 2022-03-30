A recent conversation with a Yakima business owner brought a surprising revelation:

“COVID is over,” he said flatly. “Yakima is done with it.”

He went on to explain that while, yes, people will continue to contract the dreaded virus here and there, the worst is clearly over. Meantime, everyone’s had it with staying home, wearing masks and foregoing the activities and interactions that we’ve all been missing for the past two years.

He has a point.

Nobody would argue that life as we’ve been living it over the past two years is ideal for anyone’s mental health or the local economy. Deciding that it’s time to reclaim our routines and venture back to our everyday lives is a natural inclination.

It’s also a little like announcing that we’re not going to acknowledge the weather anymore.

Sure, the temperature might be 110, but we’re done with heat and we’re going to wear our thickest wool socks and our warmest winter coats today.

That’s just wishful thinking, though. No matter how firmly our faith that it’s not that hot out, we’ll still be dripping sweat as we make our way down the baking-hot sidewalk.

As much as we’d all love to throw precautions to the wind, it seems dangerously unwise to abandon all safety measures and pretend that COVID no longer threatens anyone.

The sad fact is, it still does. A sibling of the omicron variant, BA.2, has sent case numbers spiking across Europe and predictably, it’s starting to show up in the U.S. now, too.

So with the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement on Tuesday that it was authorizing a second booster for people 50 or older, it seems wise for anyone eligible to give serious consideration to getting another poke.

Yes, cases and deaths have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, but we’ve all seen the charts with bright-red arrows suddenly pointing upward when something rattles the recovery and cases rise again.

Numbers from the state Department of Health show that 63% of Yakima County residents age 5 and up are vaccinated with two shots. About 45% of those 12 and up have received a booster.

If you haven’t gotten that first booster yet, now is the time. Timing the second booster is a little more tricky. Talk to your doctor or a medical professional if you have questions. A longer interval between shots can the immune system mount a stronger defense.

As we’ve said repeatedly, COVID doesn’t care if you believe in it or not.

Death rates are down, but that’s not much comfort to anyone who watched a loved one spend their last days on a ventilator. Whatever you want to believe, COVID can still kill.

Just as we can’t will away lousy weather, we don’t get to decide when a pandemic is over — we can only control how we respond.

In this case, we urge continued wariness for a little longer.