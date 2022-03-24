In 1963, the Beach Boys scored their first big hit with the song “Surfin’ USA,” which began with these lyrics:

“If everybody had an ocean …”

It was a coast-to-coast chart-topper, but the sad truth was that everybody didn’t have an ocean.

Thanks to new machines that can produce gnarly artificial waves, however, maybe it’s sort of possible now. Even here, in the arid hills of Central Washington.

At least that’s the dream of Joey Lawrence, a former college gymnast who grew up in Woodinville and ventured to the Yakima Valley seven years ago after some of his friends started Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Lawrence — who admits he’s not a particularly skilled surfer but loves the sport just the same — wants to build a 5-and-a-half-acre surf pool on a dusty parcel of land near Moxee. His company, Northwest Surf Parks LLC, plans a surfing school, a beach volleyball area, 21 RV spaces, 21 campsites and 23 lodging units. He also envisions a fitness studio, skate park, dog park, fire pit and a restaurant/food truck.

He calls his dream “Barreled.”

Neighbors of Lawrence’s dream call it a monstrosity.

They showed up by the dozen at a county planning hearing last week to complain that Barreled would clog East Valley’s narrow back roads with unwelcome traffic and drain an already strained aquifer, threatening local residential wells.

County planners, however, have already recommended approval of the project, assuming it can meet a long list of conditions. Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin has the final say, unless opponents of Barreled want to chase it into the court system.

The dispute here is a fairly common one in Yakima County and other rural places around the region.

The story usually goes something like this: Somebody sees an opportunity to make a few bucks, but that opportunity has the potential to diminish or outright ruin the lifestyle of someone else. Arguments ensue and somebody eventually loses.

Lee Crane, who lives near where Barreled would be built, summed it up well at last week’s hearing:

“At what point does an amusement park take precedence over the right to live here?” he asked.

Given the economic incentives that are usually involved, it’s unsurprising that planning agencies often seem to lean toward approval of new projects. That can leave the burden of proof on opponents of developments — typically, a group of neighbors who didn’t see any of this coming.

And that’s a concern.

Sure, there are rules and regulations, but those usually leave some room for official interpretation and judgment.

We’d strongly urge local planners — in this case and future ones — to recommit to basing decisions strictly on what’s best for the overall, long-term livability of the community. We’d also encourage them to make sure they’re giving fair consideration to the concerns of those who’ll bear the brunt of whatever new dream comes down the pike next.

While going surfing with a wide-open view of the East Valley badlands sounds undeniably fun, everybody doesn’t have an ocean.

Some people don’t even want one.