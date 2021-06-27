We’re not here today to preach about the hard truths of climate change — we don’t have to. Exhaustive studies, alarming meteorological data from recent years and the Yakima Valley weather forecast for the next week or so do that for us.
Triple-digit high temperatures for days to come, record-breaking readings expected to top 110 this week. And a power grid that’ll be stretched thin keeping up with all the air conditioners in the Northwest being maxed out.
As it turns out, you don’t have to believe in science for it to work.
Jump off a cliff, and you’ll discover gravity isn’t just some shadowy government conspiracy. It’s a hard fact — sorry if you don’t like it.
In the same way, you can write off climate change as another hand-wringing overreaction by those of us who trust science. But your belief system won’t cool things down, won’t ease the drought that has seized most of the West and it sure won’t reduce the unprecedented dangers we face from the devastating wildfires that have spiked in the past decade.
So let’s save all that for another time. It’s too hot to argue anyway.
Today, we’d just like to urge you to be careful.
Sadly, we’ve already seen several tragedies around here as people seek comfort in the cool waters of the lakes, ponds and streams around the Valley. We don’t want to write about any more.
And with wildfire danger in the extreme range, the last thing we need is someone touching off a little bonfire or a backyard barbecue, then having it get away from them and taking out somebody else’s home. Besides, the Yakima County Fire Marshal issued a burn ban Thursday for unincorporated parts of the county, and the state is restricting campfires on public lands.
Unfortunately, extra precautions apply to fireworks this summer, too. Even if they’re legal where you are, the experts are warning that this would be a good year to leave them to the pros — go watch a safe display somewhere, but don’t take the risk yourself.
Most of can probably remember when summers seemed relatively carefree. But with each passing year, the risks seem to rise.
We know, we know. It’s a lot of don’ts. We don’t mean to be killjoys.
We’re just hoping for a nice, quiet week — we’re as sick of writing about horrific things as you are about reading about them.
So let’s all just take it easy and think good thoughts about frosty winter mornings, OK?