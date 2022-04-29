These are the days we all love.

The thin sheen of late winter widening into the warm luster of spring. Timid blooms growing bolder, brighter and then unapologetically brash as they explode into outrageous colors that fill the air with promising perfume.

We’re ready for a thaw. We want to soak it all in, revel in the realization that we’ve survived another winter and are now at summer’s front steps.

And yet, there are scientists. Climatologists.

Unintentionally depressing people who tell us matter-of-factly that no, we have little to celebrate this spring. All these comfortable, clear days are only making the West’s drought worse.

They’re right, of course. We just don’t want them to be.

But we’d be fools to dismiss their warnings. And this year, their warnings are dire indeed.

More than half of Washington, they say, is “abnormally dry,” and 27% of the state — including Yakima County — is already in “severe drought.” Another 7% of the state is in “extreme drought,” which is even worse.

All told, more than 70% of the Pacific Northwest is in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a collaborative effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Yes, recent snows in the Cascade Range and rains in the eastern lowlands have helped. April’s storms raised the state’s snowpack from 80% of normal to 96%. Compared with some of the drier reaches of the region, Washington’s sitting pretty.

Still, Zach Hoylman, Montana’s assistant state climatologist, offered a blunt assessment of the Northwest’s situation Monday:

“These conditions, and long-term deficits, have contributed to further reductions in soil moisture, low stream flows — especially in the Oregon Cascades and in southern Idaho — and stable drought conditions.”

Meaning that nobody sees any end in sight.

So while we should have enough water to keep the local crops watered this year, at the very least we’re likely facing another scary wildfire season.

Another year of hoping a range fire doesn’t rise up, jump fire lines and head straight for a farm that’s been in the family for four generations or a new subdivision that just went in last year.

What about next year, though? Or the year after that?

Sadly, all indications are that it’ll only continue to get drier and hotter around here if we can’t figure out how to change some things — and change them quick.

We all know the problem: We need to preserve our forests and we have to quit polluting the air with so many greenhouse gases that come from burning fossil fuels. They absorb heat from the sun and send it radiating out all over the place. The warmer things get, the worse off we are.

The larger problem, of course, is that the scale of change we’re talking about requires our elected officials to have some backbone and some willingness to work against the partisanship that continues to sever the country.

They need to take droughts as seriously as they take censoring math books. They need to believe the Earth is getting distressingly warmer rather than clinging to the laughable lie that the 2020 election was rigged.

And they need to listen as closely to these climate scientists, depressing as they are, as intently as they listen to corporate lobbyists whose pockets are packed with campaign cash.

But meantime, it’s nice out today and the spring sun soothes our souls. A little self-indulgence can’t hurt, right?

Maybe it’ll rain tomorrow and wash all our worries away.