Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country.

Now, as the country tries to wean itself off climate-strangling fossil fuels, Central Washington is planting new crops in response. Wind farms started sprouting up more than a decade ago — and now, developers are sowing the seeds for acres and acres of solar energy farms in eastern Yakima County.

Following last year’s 625-acre Goose Prairie project eight miles east of Moxee, the state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council gave its blessing to the 1,060-acre Black Rock Solar Energy Project last month. ByWa.r.e. Solar Projects of Irvine, Calif., plans 264,000 energy panels that will straddle State Route 24 about 20 miles east of Moxee.

And two more farms — High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar, each covering about 1,600 acres — are in the works. The developer behind them, Santa Monica, Calif.-based Cypress Creek Renewables, wants to put them right next door to the Black Rock farm.

Builders figure all three farms can be online by 2024, pumping all the electricity they generate into Washington’s power grid. Black Rock alone expects to produce enough electricity for 20,000 homes.

With all electric utilities in Washington required to be greenhouse gas neutral by 2030, these projects should be great news for everybody, right?

Well … not so fast there.

While the farms appear to be in line with state and county planning rules, they’ve run into some skepticism from at least two different corners.

The first, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, is from environmental and wildlife advocates who fear the farms will wipe out vast swaths of habitat and foraging areas, and block wildlife travel patterns.

Speaking at a recent public hearing called by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, Stan Isley of the Yakima Valley Audubon Society and Michael Tobin, district manager of the North Yakima Conservation District suggested a study to evaluate the farms’ environmental effects.

The second source of skepticism is from Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who generally seems to oppose state regulation and guidance.

In this case, however, we think she — along with Isley and Tobin — are absolutely right.

These projects, no matter how beneficial they are to their developers or even to Washington electricity customers, will bring stark and permanent changes to the Valley’s landscape and many of its life forms.

Independent, scientific evaluations of what the farms will mean to our natural lands should be a given in all cases.

And as McKinney said last week, “This will fundamentally change the way our community looks and feels … We deserve an opportunity to consider how many of these solar farms we want to see blanketing Yakima County.”

That’s not to say that the state should take a back seat in planning decisions. We need all the unbiased expertise we can get when it comes to evaluating energy projects — and state agencies generally bring much more of that to the table than county or city officials.

While these farms promise to generate plentiful power and new jobs, they come with some potential drawbacks that would be had to undo.

As everybody in ag country knows, you reap what you sow.