The details aren’t set, but the commitment is clear: A representative of the U.S. Department of Justice has promised to visit the Yakama Nation in order to gain a firsthand understanding about missing and murdered Native people.
Given the history of federal promises to Native Americans, that might not impress anyone on the Yakama reservation. But according to Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office, Allison Randall, principal deputy director of the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, agreed to the visit last week during a Senate hearing.
Cantwell reportedly invited Randall to tour the area and learn more about the problem in person as the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs discussed the years-long issue of people who are murdered or go missing on Native lands. Randall answered that she “would be honored to visit and sit with folks,” a release from the Washington Democrat’s office said.
It’s hard to say what could come of such a visit. One hope would be additional federal resources. Still, this seems like a positive, if overdue, step.
The announcement came just days before yet another local gathering to remember a lost loved one.
About 30 people prayed, sang and went on an awareness walk in White Swan this past weekend to honor Elias Chief Culps. The 27-year-old has been missing since 2018.
The gathering was also meant to raise awareness for the unknown number of other Indigenous people who’ve been killed or remain missing. All of them have tragic stories that for too long have gone unnoticed by much of the rest of the country.
On the 1.3 million-acre Yakama reservation alone, dozens of people have been murdered, died under mysterious circumstances or remain missing. Some cases go back decades.
Yakima County has more active cases of missing Indigenous people than any other county in the state, so the crisis should be front and center at the federal level.
At the same time, it’s important that outside agencies respect tribal culture. Randall’s thoughts along those lines are encouraging:
“The Department of Justice,” she said, “sees the need for really broad response to MMIP (missing and murdered Indigenous people) … It’s also important that when we’re talking about tribal problems, that we are meeting them with tribal solutions, and so consulting with the tribes has got to be a really key part of making important and strategic decisions going forward.”
We hope Cantwell will hold the Department of Justice to its word and that we’ll soon hear an announcement of exactly when Randall will get here and what her office can do to help.
Ideally, that visit will be before anyone else needs to hold a gathering to make sure a lost loved one isn’t forgotten.