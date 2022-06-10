We’re trying our best to give Nikki Torres the benefit of a doubt — we really are.

But her path to being the only candidate to replace longtime state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, sure raises a lot of questions.

Torres, elected to the Pasco City Council this past fall, resigned her seat Tuesday after just four months in office because she’d moved out of the city district she’d campaigned to represent. She decided to build a house on a lot a mile north of town.

That’s our first question: Building a home isn’t usually a spontaneous decision, so why commit to serving in a city office if you’re planning to move in just a few months?

Torres had an answer for that when she spoke with the Tri City Herald a few days ago — she didn’t realize, she told the paper, that leaving her city district meant she could no longer hold office there. In that same story, however, the up-and-coming Republican did seem clear on the fact that her new residence would put her in Legislative District 15, where Honeyford has held office for more than two decades.

That brings up our next question: If Torres knew enough to be aware that she was moving into District 15, how was she unaware she was moving out of her own city council district?

According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office, Torres formally changed her address May 3 and filed for Honeyford’s seat about two weeks later. Honeyford, meantime, withdrew from the race on May 23, endorsing Torres as his successor.

And there’s another question: If Honeyford decided to step aside just days after Torres filed for office — and just a few weeks, remember, after she’d moved to Honeyford’s Senate district — was there perhaps some sort of understanding between the two of them?

No, Torres told the Tri City Herald. Though she waited until the last minute to file for the District 15 seat and had heard some rumors he might retire, she didn’t know Honeyford was days away from calling it quits.

Honeyford would’ve likely been a shoo-in for another Senate term, because few candidates would’ve been interested in taking on such a well-established incumbent. But if he’d announced he was stepping down earlier, who knows? Other candidates might’ve taken note and the field could’ve been a little more crowded.

At any rate, the way it’s worked out may have effectively handed Torres the job.

Again, we’re trying our best to give her the benefit of a doubt. By all other accounts, she seems like a promising candidate with an impressive background and potentially, a bright political future.

She’s currently strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University. She has also served as president of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and sat on the boards of Tri-Cities Community Health, Visit Tri-Cities and the Kennewick Police Department Foundation.

In the Senate, she said she’d focus on affordable housing, support mental health and law enforcement, and continue Honeyford’s emphasis on agriculture, water rights and commerce.

Hard to argue against the importance of any of those priorities, and Torres might very well be the perfect candidate to deliver on them.

We just hope she’s motivated by a genuine desire to serve constituents, not merely driven by a desire for political power and personal gain.