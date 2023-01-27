To say the least, it’s been a tough week.
Yakima’s still processing the horror and grief of Tuesday’s shooting at the Circle K that left three people dead along with the suspect, but the aftermath will start before long. We’ve all seen it play out in enough other American communities to have a pretty good idea of how it goes.
First come the questions:
- Why did the shooter target the people he did? Why that location?
- What was his motive? What set him off? Did he give off any warning signs?
- How could this happen here?
Next come the responses:
- Thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.
- Community gatherings to show unity.
- Rage at the shooter.
Then the calls to action:
- We must limit the sale of certain weapons and ammunition.
- We need restrictive background checks — or age requirements — for anyone trying to buy a gun.
- Maybe we need even more guns — let’s arm everybody.
And finally, the action itself:
We left that last slot blank on purpose, of course. Because as we’ve seen after every major mass shooting for at least the past decade and a half, resistance to meaningful attempts to reduce gun violence continues to withstand any legal efforts to make communities safer.
Unspeak-ably horrific shootings in schoolyards, church sanctuaries, shopping malls, workplaces — even military bases — haven’t fazed dogged gun owners who swallow whole the preachings of the mighty NRA lobby. And apparently, a significant number of politicians are more committed to campaign contributions from groups like the NRA than they are to protecting their constituents. How else can you explain it?
More importantly, is there any way out of this vicious cycle? Or are we doomed to repeat the steps above over and over again as new shootings bring out more bright-red “breaking news” banners every few days?
Sadly, even though a majority (roughly 53%, according to a recent Pew Research Center study) favor stricter gun laws, few of us have any faith that Congress will do anything anytime soon. Even if they did, courts that took a decidedly conservative turn during the Trump administration are apt to strike down or weaken any legislation seen as being at odds with the holy grail of gun owners: the Second Amendment.
Legislatures might, but you never know which state laws local sheriffs will decide they dislike and will therefore not enforce.
Now here we are. Three people at the Circle K just trying to get some gas and grab a bite to eat no longer walk among us. Neither does the troubled young shooter, who apparently took his own life before authorities could take him into custody.
So we’ll repeat the question: Is there any hope that anyone will ever take any serious steps to prevent something like this from happening again?
Don’t count on much help from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. After hearing of the shooting, he actually tweeted the phrase “thoughts and prayers,” which has become so predictable and trite that it’s often met with derisive laughter.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio weren’t too reassuring, either:
“I don’t know the answer,” Deccio admitted in an interview with the YH-R, “but we do have to do something different, or this will continue to happen.”
Murray sent her sympathy, tweeting, “My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. If we’re serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws.” Murray’s been through enough battles over gun regulations to know how that story likely ends, though.
In the end, Deccio offered perhaps the truest words of all:
“This is a sad day in Yakima,” the mayor said.