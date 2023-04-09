It’s a pretty big week for religious leaders of all stripes, many of whom already have to work Sundays year-round.
Easter, Passover and Ramadan are all in full swing. Sikhs and Hindus will mark Vaisakhi later this week.
And followers of another faith — baseball — are praying for miracles in their grassy-floored cathedrals.
This time of year, our need to believe in something seems especially pronounced.
Gardeners humbly plant seeds in the hope that they’ll soon yield tomatoes, string beans, carrots — or another bumper crop of squash, which the gardeners will relentlessly try to foist off on their neighbors. Anglers check equipment and inspect their boats while bicyclists make sure they can still squeeze into their Spandex.
It’s a time of hope and faith.
Children hope they’ll find colorful eggs, candies and other surprises because they have faith in the Easter bunny. Adults hope the lawn mower will start on the first few pulls this year because of their faith that taking it to the shop would be costly.
Meantime, Christians all over the Yakima Valley are in church this morning, celebrating the day they believe Jesus Christ rose from the dead following his crucifixion. Most of those services, no doubt, will emphasize hope and faith.
According to the Bible, hope and faith are distinct, but connected: As Hebrews 1:11 (New International Version) puts it: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”
That might be a tough sell for priests, ministers and youth pastors this year.
Brutal, needless wars grind on in various parts of the world, most notably in Ukraine, where Russian leaders have cruelly stolen children and authorized missile attacks on churches, schools, hospitals and private homes.
Ripples from the war and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic have left the global economy wavering, raising uncertainties about jobs, businesses and retirement accounts.
Through it all, our political and cultural split continues, cheered on by foreign adversaries and devilish talking heads who delight in divisiveness and gleefully goad the gullible into increasingly outrageous acts of anti-Americanism.
And here in the Valley, fears and heartaches mount as the trafficking of deadly illicit drugs continues to claim the lives of people seeking comfort or diversion with a dose of pills.
Hope and faith can seem kind of distant some days. But giving up isn’t an option.
Lives are worth fighting for, our country is worth fighting for, our community is worth fighting for. Democracy, freedom and truth are certainly worth fighting for.
And even if the Mariners end up tanking another season by this fall, you can bet that by December or January, their followers will be counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report to camp.
That’s the power of hope and faith.