In another month or two, the stories and pictures will be everywhere again.

The excited high school graduate who’s going on to become the first in her family to get into college. The fresh-faced young man in a robe and tassel, holding up his bachelor’s degree triumphantly while his mom and dad beam.

For generations, going to college has been a universal value.

Higher education confers access to a better life — more lifetime earning power, entry into specialized professions, a certain amount of prestige.

At its core and at its best, higher education allows students to develop into better people who have a clearer understanding of themselves and the world around them.

But those long-held values seem to be slipping in Washington.

Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, college enrollment across the state was down by about 60,000 students. Public four-year schools collectively have 7% fewer undergraduates, while community and technical colleges are down a combined 24%.

Washington State University is down 6.8%, Central Washington University is down 13.7% and the University of Washington is down 0.1%.

The main reason for the recent plunge, of course, is COVID-19. But that alone doesn’t explain it. While Washington’s four-year schools had been growing slowly, the state’s 34 community and technical schools had been shrinking for a decade before the pandemic hit.

It also doesn’t explain a widening gender gap on campus. Fewer men are choosing college.

No one seems to understand why, though it’s easy to offer some guesses.

While numerous scholarship and grant programs are available, college tuition is staggeringly high. It’s understandable that an 18-year-old (or an 18-year-old’s parents) might see a forbidding element of risk in taking on years of debt on the bet that in four years, he’ll have a high-paying professional occupation.

And with so many jobs — many of them high-paying — available now, it’d be tempting to step straight into the workforce. Who needs four years of finals weeks and monotonal lectures if you can start work this Monday at a 60-grand-a-year job?

Meantime, a chorus of conservative voices undermines colleges as liberal bastions that slip left-wing programming into the innocent minds of students. (Never mind that many of these same critics hold four-year degrees themselves.)

Whatever the reasons, fewer Washington students are choosing to go on to college, and that’s a troubling trend for all of us.

On average, people who graduate with a bachelor’s degree or higher will earn $24,000 a year more than their less-educated counterparts within 14 years. Earn an associate’s and you’ll be better off by $4,000 a year.

It’s not just about individual earning power, though.

A better-educated workforce is much more attractive to industries looking for locations. Better-educated people are more likely to be engaged with their communities, raise healthy families, steer clear of crime.

They’re also more likely to understand and participate in local civic activities. They might run for office — and they’re more likely to know what they’re talking about when they vote.

In short, they’re more apt to lead lives that bring them satisfaction and contribute to the whole community’s success.

It’s a lot of why higher education has been a universal value for so long.

We hope it’s a value our state cherishes enough to defend.