Central Washington University is offering another example of the direct value higher education brings to communities.

In a state where fewer than 1% of K-12 students attend schools that meet the federal recommended ratio of students to counselors — one counselor for every 250 kids — a new CWU program is providing immediate help.

The university’s psychology department started a program this year that makes graduate students available to counsel kids who can’t find help elsewhere in Kittitas County. Nine CWU students took part in the program this quarter.

Nine might sound like a modest number, but the shortage of school counselors and psychologists is extreme across Washington, and anything helps.

Kids in our region have been especially hard-hit. They’ve suffered pandemic-fueled anxiety, depression, behavioral issues — many have even attempted suicide.

While Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill earlier this year that gives local school districts money for more counselors, nurses, speech pathologists, social workers and therapists, it’ll take time for districts to get people hired.

Meantime, kids are suffering as families scramble for limited services.

CWU assistant psychology professor Olivia Holter helped get the program started. As a licensed psychologist herself, she’s seen firsthand how severe the shortage of counseling is in the region.

“There’s just a huge vacuum of services for kids,” she told the YH-R’s Vanessa Ontiveros.

The service gap hits low-income families the hardest. Few professional counselors accept Medicaid insurance, and counseling fees generally aren’t cheap.

So CWU’s program is a valuable — perhaps even life-saving — community benefit.

It’s also a practical teaching tool for the graduate students. As they’re helping others, they’re getting real-life training that will help them on their way to becoming professional school psychologists.

Everybody wins.

Beyond the immediate support CWU is extending to local kids, it’s an excellent illustration of how educational institutions strengthen their communities.

In addition to cranking out qualified graduates whose training and skills ultimately benefit us all, schools like CWU are sharing their expertise and resources to address local needs right now.

That’s worth remembering the next time somebody tries to tell you that education is overrated, overpriced, disconnected or doesn’t apply to the real world.

The Yakima Valley is fortunate to have such easy access to schools like CWU, Yakima Valley College, Heritage University and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.

They’re truly community treasures.