Yakima County is facing a choice that seems pretty similar to a familiar TV commercial that features retired NBA All-Star Charles Barkley.

In the commercial, Barkley is hoping to get picked to play in a playground basketball game with a bunch of schoolkids. One of the team captains — a girl maybe 10 years old — looks at him appraisingly.

“I’ll take Barkley,” she shrugs, setting off a goofy one-man celebration from the 6-foot-6 former power forward. “Yes!” Barkley exalts comically. “I still got it!”

The point of the commercial, of course, is to convince potential customers that choosing a certain card is about the easiest decision anyone could ever make — even easier than taking Barkley in a pickup game with little kids.

Credit cards always come with lots of strings, though, so the county’s consideration of a $2.8 million request from Sheriff Bob Udell to get a state-of-the-art regional crime lab up and running looks even easier than that.

Udell’s asking for a relatively small slice of the $48.8 million the county has received through the federal American Rescue Plan. County commissioners will decide later this year how to allocate the money, which was included in the relief act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

They shouldn’t have to think too hard about Udell’s request, though — it’s a slam dunk. That $2.8 million the sheriff seeks would go a long way toward making the county safer.

The money would set up a secure lab in the sheriff’s office in Zillah and keep it running for three years. It would also cover four specialized technicians who could provide direct assistance to local jurisdictions with crime intelligence and forensic lab work that is now available from just two overbooked state labs — one in Seattle, one in Cheney.

So rather than sending off evidence and waiting for days — maybe even years — to confirm where a gun came from or who a jawbone belonged to, local police and prosecutors could have their answers in hours.

That’s not all, though. The sophisticated technology the lab’s experts would operate can do things like analyze and track crime trends, so police can predict where trouble is likely to arise before it even happens. And it can provide detailed information about outgoing phone calls from jails, helping authorities connect the dots and determine who’s behind what crimes.

That’s a lot of benefit for $2.8 million.

We’d venture that the money it would save in emergency-room visits, funeral costs, property damage and lawyer fees would easily exceed the cost of setting up the crime lab to begin with.

The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments would manage the lab, and each jurisdiction that joins the network would pay a share of the overall costs. So far, according to RVCOG regional program manager Vicki Baker, all jurisdictions except the city of Yakima support the plan.

Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde seems to be on board, too, saying that he is a “strong supporter” of the crime lab.

“For me public safety right now is my No. 1 issue,” he said.

Linde stopped short, though, of committing to how much money he’d support for the project.

We hope Linde is as good as his word and that commissioners Ron Anderson and Amanda McKinney join him in approving Udell’s request in full.

It’s even easier than picking Barkley over a 5-foot-tall elementary kid.