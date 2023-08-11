Some commendable local collaboration and $2.8 million worth of help from the federal government has bought Yakima County law enforcement agencies some time.
It will be time they can spend apprehending criminals instead of waiting for regional crime laboratories to analyze evidence — which until now, has often taken weeks.
Last Thursday, representatives of the Yakima Valley Council of Governments and several local police agencies cut the ribbon on the Zillah-based Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab.
The new crime lab will cut wait times down to mere hours for detectives looking for solid forensic evidence as they try to solve crimes and arrest suspects. That gives police a much greater chance of catching bad guys before they can escape or commit more crimes.
Lab manager Kathy Geil and Sheriff Bob Udell emphasize that the lab isn’t replacing the state’s overburdened crime labs in Seattle or Cheney — the state will still review the local lab’s findings before anybody goes to court. It new system, however, will get basic answers to local police within hours by avoiding the state lab’s long wait times.
“To me the biggest game changer is the speed,” YVCOG deputy director Vicki Baker said last week.
Baker, a former Yakima County commissioner, has been instrumental in pulling together the pieces necessary to establishing the lab. She’s among those who took part in detailed logistical discussions that began two years ago. She’s also played a key role in getting police departments up and down the valley to sign onto the plan.
Oddly, the Yakima Police Department remains the only law-enforcement agency in the county that has decided not to support or contribute to the cooperative effort. The city has its own system, but the new Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab will go much farther than mere evidence processing.
Among other things, its sophisticated technology can analyze and geographically track crime trends, which helps police predict where new trouble is most likely to pop up. It’s also capable of tracking phone calls from jails, which can help authorities zero in on who’s doing what.
Useful tools — and they don’t come cheap.
The $2.8 million in federal funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed in 2021, got the crime lab up and running and will help ensure it can operate for its first three years. Sheriff Udell formally requested funding for the lab from county commissioners, who were entrusted to divvy up $48.8 million in federal pandemic-relief money.
Agencies that link into the lab will be contributing to keeping it running, and considering the benefits the lab offers local police departments, it will be money well spent.
While it’s hard to understand Yakima’s reasons for going its own way on this one, it’s impressive to see the collaboration among the rest of the county’s policing agencies, including the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. That figurative linking of arms goes a long way toward keeping the peace.
As the new lab hits its stride, we suspect county residents will see noticeable differences in local crime trends. That will save money — and probably lives.
So congratulations to the individuals and agencies who’ve brought the Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab to pass. They’ve taken an important step toward making everyone’s lives safer around here.