If you took part in any sports in school, this little phrase might bring back some vivid memories:
“OK, let’s go back and run it again. …”
The coach’s insistent whistle. The tired groans.
Nobody wants to hear it or talk about it, but with local COVID cases rising again, that’s kind of where we are today.
As the YH-R’s Santiago Ochoa reported last week, the highly contagious omicron BA.5 subvariant is driving the dramatic increase.
And we mean dramatic.
Here’s how fast it’s spreading: At the beginning of June, just 4.3% of Washington’s COVID cases were BA.5 — but a month later, the subvariant was behind 54.7% of the cases statewide. And by July 20 — just one week ago — it accounted for 67%.
As of Friday, Yakima County’s COVID case rate hit its highest level since late February.
Yikes.
The good news is that new antiviral treatments, such as Paxlovid, are available for infected patients likely to suffer severe effects. And a new vaccine, Novavax, is on the way, too.
Yakima Health District officials are already reaching out to local doctors and plan to work with area schools to help with treatment and prevention measures. Meantime, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving its blessing to Novavax, which could be available for order as soon as this week.
We’re dismayed to see COVID cases going back up, of course, but we’re encouraged to see the research community continue to respond with such agility.
And although we’re still shaking our heads at the unquestionable fact that intentionally spread misinformation about COVID, vaccines and treatments has worsened and needlessly extended the pandemic, we’re glad to see science is persevering.
As we’ve said before, gravity doesn’t care if you believe in it or not. Step off a cliff sometime and you’ll have a few unpleasant seconds in mid-air to reevaluate your views on whether certain realities rely on popular opinions.
The COVID virus is real, and proven treatments and prevention measures are our best defense against getting sick or spreading sickness to others.
So with what appears to be another surge in the making, now isn’t the time to ease up. Keep your mask handy and listen to the experts’ advice as they learn more about COVID.
We’re not done yet — let’s run it again.