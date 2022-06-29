They say there aren’t any atheists in a foxhole, and maybe that’s true.

But there certainly are some in public places — high school football games, for instance.

That’s especially true here in the Northwest, one of the least religious corners of the country.

After all, this is where a 2017 Gallup poll found that 47% of Washingtonians consider themselves non-religious and rarely if ever attend church services. That puts us right up there — or down there, depending on your beliefs — with Alaska (also 47% non-religious) and Oregon (48%).

And the younger you are, the less religious you tend to be, which is perhaps why overall participation in organized churches has generally declined across the country in recent years.

If there’s some kind of an Almighty, we wouldn’t pretend to know what he or she or they might think of all this. But we do know that the Founding Fathers — who started a new country nearly two and a half centuries ago in large part because of their aversion to state-sponsored religion in their old country — were pretty clear on one thing:

They didn’t want the government telling anybody what church to attend or what to believe, and they didn’t want churches telling the government how to run its business. That’s what the Taliban does in Afghanistan and what ayatollahs do in Iran.

Here in the land of the free, separation of church and state has been the cleanest way to assure that people have absolute liberty when it comes to their religious beliefs. It’s a right guaranteed under the First Amendment. The government doesn’t forbid anybody from believing — or not believing — in whatever they want. Or from going — or not going — to any church.

But a Monday ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court may have reduced the longstanding wall separating church and state to a white picket fence.

By a 6-3 vote, the court ruled in favor of Joe Kennedy, who was fired as an assistant football coach in Bremerton for leading middle-of-the-field prayers with students after games.

Assuming he’s reinstated, no doubt his prayer services on taxpayer-funded school property will resume. Similar religious displays will likely start up in other places soon, too — perhaps in the Yakima Valley.

What’s wrong with any of that? Are we saying God should be excluded from students or teachers’ lives?

Of course not. And no one’s ever been forbidden to pray privately in a public place, read their Bible at recess or whatever.

The problem comes in when the state itself — in this case, a publicly funded school district — is perceived as sponsoring or leading religious practices.

Look at it this way:

Suppose coach Kennedy were a Muslim. How would students or parents feel if he led an Isha somewhere around the third quarter some Friday night? Or what if he were a Wiccan and held some sort of pagan ceremony just before kickoff each week?

Likewise, if Kennedy were an evangelical and started speaking in tongues, how would a player who’s been raised Catholic feel?

We’re guessing there’d be angry parents showing up at the next meeting of the Bremerton school board.

As the Founders saw it, the notion that any government institution is endorsing or encouraging one belief system over another can’t help but stir natural animosity between folks of differing faiths. And under those circumstances, it’s hard for anybody, let alone teenagers, to not feel like they’re being pressed to conform.

So when the highest court in the land starts kicking at the wall separating church and state, beware.

A kick like that could go wide right. And not just on a football field.