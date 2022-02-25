On a day like this, we could all use some hope. Probably a little courage, too.
So this was a good time for Aron Ralston to visit Yakima. He brought a backpack’s worth of both to share with a Capitol Theatre audience Wednesday morning.
Ralston, you might remember, is the outdoorsman who is best known for cutting off his own right arm after getting stuck under an 800-pound boulder during an ill-fated outing in Utah’s Bluejohn Canyon in 2003.
The gruesome, 127-hour ordeal made him famous and inspired the movie “127 Hours,” which was nominated for an Oscar.
It didn’t, however, do much to slow down his adventuring.
“I’ve made a choice to see that I didn’t lose anything,” Ralston said during his Yakima Town Hall Lecture Series talk. “I’ve only gained from all of this.”
After the accident, fitted with special prosthetics that he helped design, Ralston finally became — and remains — the only person to summit all 59 named Colorado peaks taller than 14,000 feet during winter. He’s also reached the top of Mount Rainier, Mount Baker, Mount Shuksan and other Pacific Northwest mountains. He still wants to climb Mount Adams someday, too.
Many of us couldn’t do any of that with four arms, let alone one.
Talking with reporters before his presentation at The Capitol, Ralston emphasized the importance of perception in approaching obstacles. Even if they happen to be 14,000 feet tall or weigh 800 pounds.
“We get to choose to make it into a tragedy or to use it as maybe an opportunity for transformation, even triumph in the end,” Ralston said. “The mindset we take around when something happens can largely determine the outcome of it.”
Those are words worth heeding — especially on a day like today.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shattering peace in Europe, rattling markets around the world and somehow dividing Americans even further, it’s been a somber and worrisome week. And that’s not even counting our other troubles, such as the angst of a two-year pandemic that has killed nearly a million Americans, infected the economy and yes, has also somehow divided Americans even further.
After struggling in vain for hours to free himself from that rock 19 years ago, Ralston finally gave up at one point. He recorded a final message and wrote his own epitaph in the sandstone.
But overnight, as he shivered in near-freezing temperatures, he saw hope. Maybe it was a dream, maybe it was the hallucination of a dying man or maybe it was some kind of out-of-body experience. Who knows?
Whatever it was, Ralston interpreted it as a warm and cheery vision of the future.
And it gave him the inspiration he needed to escape that boulder.
Ralston’s story should give us inspiration, too. As we watch disturbing global events unfold, and as democracy grapples with threats most of never imagined we’d see in our lifetimes, a little hope and courage might come in handy today.