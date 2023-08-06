More than a year ago, Yakima County commissioners called a halt to approving new large-scale solar farms.
Though the county had already given its blessing to one such project — Black Rock, east of Moxee — county planners needed to work up rules to guide the application process going forward, commissioners explained.
This past March, commissioners extended the moratorium by six months, saying county staffers needed more time to finish drafting the rules.
Now, commissioners say, planners need still more time to finish up the paperwork. The board’s calling an Aug. 15 public hearing to consider a second six-month extension of the moratorium.
That, however, strikes us as more of a symbolic gesture than an attempt at being cautious or deliberate.
Solar-farm developers can apply for permitting through the county or the state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. So while the county fusses over regulations, EFSEC remains open for business and county officials are effectively removing themselves from any decisions.
Before the moratorium took effect last year, EFSEC had already reviewed several local solar projects and sent them on to Gov. Jay Inslee, who formally approved them. Now, unless they want to voluntarily play along with the moratorium, state regulators are calling all the shots on potential solar farm developments for the moment — and maybe for another six months.
It’s hard to see what the county is accomplishing here.
Our suspicion is that the moratorium is driven in large part by commissioners wanting to stand up for local control over land-use decisions. They feel bypassed by state officials perhaps, so now they’re doing whatever they can to make themselves heard.
That’s understandable, but it in this case it’s unproductive.
EFSEC follows some clear review standards that could be adopted or modified to streamline applications that go through the county. Local officials shouldn’t need a year and a half to reinvent that wheel.
And while no, state experts might not have as deep an understanding of the Yakima Valley as locally elected commissioners, solar farm siting decisions should take far more into account than public opinions. Reviews should be looking at environmental and wildlife impacts, fire risks, water supply, effects on neighboring properties — a laundry list of factors that the EFSEC already routinely considers.
One place local review could make a difference is how energy projects affect land available for agricultural production in the county. That’s come up in other counties, and it’s something our commissioners should consider.
While important land-use decisions like these certainly shouldn’t be rushed, it feels like county commissioners are tilting at windmills — or more accurately, solar panels.
Whether their applications are approved or denied, solar farm developers — like any other prospective business — deserve consistent, logical and timely answers.
Dragging out this moratorium even longer runs contrary to everybody’s best interests.