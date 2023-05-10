It’s easy to understand the frustration Yakima County commissioners feel about homeless encampments along the Yakima Greenway and the banks of the Yakima and Naches rivers.
Dread of encountering unstable and possibly dangerous people has no doubt discouraged more than one walker, jogger or bicyclist from hitting our beloved paved trail system.
The problem’s been going on for years, and it’s not limited to the Greenway. Downtown shoppers know the apprehension of an approaching stranger who’s not in his right mind and might initiate aggressive panhandling — or worse. And businesses regularly pay the price in damaged or defaced buildings, as well as lost sales because of customers who no longer feel comfortable visiting certain areas.
So yes, a number of voters around Yakima County are no doubt cheering as commissioners consider launching a plan to forcibly remove people experiencing homelessness from the Greenway.
The trouble is, no matter how much we all wish certain problems could simply be swept away with a few signatures on a county order, some things just aren’t that easy.
For starters, the county doesn’t have the resources to make good on the plan’s promise, and there’s a good chance it’s not legal anyway.
As county Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic pointed out last week, the sheriff’s office and the prosecutor’s office are already shorthanded, making it difficult to prioritize what crimes are charged and prosecuted. Adding another layer of work to overextended staffs would make the county that much less safe.
Meantime, a recent court ruling struck down a similar ordinance in the city of Boise, Brusic noted.
But Commissioner Amanda McKinney isn’t giving up the idea.
“People do not want to see other people in our community living in such a state of disarray,” she said. “It’s unhealthy, it’s unsafe. Nobody wants that.”
No, we don’t. But we also don’t want the county to go on a fool’s errand like the proposed Encampment Removal and Cleanup Policy.
A draft of the county plan calls for designated authorities or sheriff’s deputies to give Greenway campers 72 hours to clear out. If they fail to leave on their own, the county would remove them and place their belongings in storage, destroying all their things if they don’t claim them within 30 days.
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay favors the plan, but suggests the county consider requiring participation in some sort of outreach or diversion program before leveling criminal charges at anybody.
If the goal is to solve the problem — not merely punish people for having no money and living in tents along the Greenway — Kay’s suggestion seems like the least this proposal should do.
Even better, it should be shelved altogether.
The county’s proposal is a kneejerk reaction to a complex problem. It’s like trying to fix a broken window with a hammer.
Local social service agencies have worked long and hard on a community issue that’s rooted in economics — particularly the ongoing shortage of affordable housing — and years of inadequate commitment of public resources for mental health care.
It’s naïve of commissioners to think they can solve the whole issue by simply mandating that it go away.
Their time and energy would be better spent working harder on ways to solve the root causes of the problem, rather than callously telling people experiencing homelessness that they’ll just have to go find somewhere to live.