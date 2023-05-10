Richard Brown keeps warm by a fire in a tent at his makeshift camp between the Yakima Greenway and U.S. Highway 12 near the Naches River in Yakima, Wash. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Brown is a member of Yakima’s chronically homeless population and has been on the streets for about three years. Starting June 7, real estate document recording fees will jump from $40 to $62, a move by the state legislature in part to increase the amount of money sent to homeless programs across the nation. In Yakima County, the allotted increase will go to the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, which will determine how to disperse it to service providers.