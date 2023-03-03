Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis would’ve been in elementary school when east Yakima’s last public swimming pool dried up nearly two decades ago. He’d have been about 7.
So maybe the city of Yakima’s request for $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for a new pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park somehow touched his heart. Maybe it was easier for the county’s youngest commissioner to relate, in some way, to how a kid must feel when a family-friendly neighborhood gathering post is lost.
Whatever it was, we’re glad to see that Curtis and fellow Commissioner LaDon Linde voted yes Monday on the city’s application for a share of the $48.8 million in ARPA funds the county has. Commissioner Amanda McKinney voted no.
But even with the ARPA money commissioners granted this week, turning on the water to fill up the new pool could take a while. The project — estimated to cost $11 million altogether — will likely need a fair amount of community fundraising to be completed.
The $3 million in ARPA funds will combine with another $3 million the city has committed, along with the Legislature’s promise of $1 million to cover planning and bidding documents.
That still leaves a good $4 million, by our math.
Last we heard, a recently revived ad hoc city committee is again actively seeking money from grants and additional federal funding programs. Completion of the pool project, it seems, now rests squarely on the shoulders of that committee, which includes City Council members Holly Cousens, Patricia Byers and Danny Herrera.
We hope they leave no stone unturned.
Because as we’ve said before, this isn’t just about fun activities in the summertime, it’s a project that will mean a lot to a significant number of people — and not just kids. Bringing back a safe and accessible community pool provides an encouraging touchstone for a neglected neighborhood where local officials have been handing out IOUs for an inexcusable length of time.
Eastside families, perhaps more than any others in Yakima, need a healthy gathering place where kids can play, splash and laugh — especially during the long, dull days when school is out.
Keeping kids engaged with innocent fun gives them positive alternatives to the seemingly endless bad choices that are out there when there’s nothing else to do and nowhere else to go.
County commissioners Linde and Curtis deserve the community’s gratitude for their support of the MLK Jr. Park pool.
The city’s ad hoc pool committee, meantime, deserves the community’s full support.