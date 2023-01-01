It’s a dirty job, and apparently nobody wants to do it.
And Yakima County isn’t the only place affected by the critical shortage of qualified forensic pathologists. It’s a nationwide problem.
Washington state has just 18 forensic pathologists, according to Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson, who is president of the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. Only three of them are based on this side of the state.
The lack of interest in a job like that is understandable. It’s a high-stress occupation that requires a lot of training and can take an emotional toll.
Sadly, though, with drug overdoses and criminal violence skyrocketing, demand for forensic pathologists has never been higher.
That leaves counties like ours in a serious bind — only credentialed pathologists can perform autopsies, and postmortem examinations are necessary to legally pinpoint causes of sudden or violent deaths.
Since Yakima County’s longtime medical examiner, Jeffrey Reynolds, retired in 2021, it’s usually meant bringing in pathologists from somewhere else or long staff trips to transport bodies to Seattle, Spokane or Longview for autopsies. Both options are costly and inefficient.
And both often mean delays in getting autopsy results, which can hamper criminal prosecutions and delay trials. In one recent local case, an appellate court went so far as to toss out a rape conviction because prosecutors didn’t get lab results quickly enough.
Dr. Reynolds has agreed to help out, but Coroner Jim Curtice and Yakima County Prosecutor Joe say they can only ask so much of Reynolds. It’s a stopgap measure, they agree.
So what’s a realistic solution?
Yakima County commissioners are considering two strategies:
- Asking recipients of the county’s three-tenths law and justice sales tax to share some of the money with the coroner’s office.
- Partnering with other counties to secure a shared medical examiner.
Both seem like reasonable avenues to explore, though both have their drawbacks and limitations.
Siphoning funds from the law and justice tax runs the risk of diluting law-enforcement efforts to prevent some of the violent deaths the coroner’s office has to investigate in the first place. We might be robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Throwing in with neighboring counties sounds practical, but it would still involve some level of financial outlay on the county’s part. And around here, the next-door neighbors might have less demand for autopsies — and therefore less motivation to partner up — than Yakima County.
Any way you look at it, the discussion comes back to money. We suspect that eventually, the county will either have to rethink how it allocates its revenues, or commissioners will need to take a hard look at coming up with new revenues — yes, perhaps even via taxes — to cover the coroner’s costs.
As loathsome as any new taxes seem, the track we’re on is unsustainable. Violent deaths, delayed trials and contracted expertise are costing us even more.
Meantime, we’ll evidently have to settle for piecemeal solutions.
As Commissioner Amanda McKinney said just the other day, “Part of something is better than all of nothing.”